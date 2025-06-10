Statistics on electronic payment transaction value - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for April 2025

MACAU, June 10 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction value (hereinafter referred to as transaction value) for restaurants & similar establishments increased by 2.3% year-on-year to MOP4.57 billion in the first four months of 2025, with Fast-food Restaurants and Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops rising by 8.6% and 6.2% respectively. Meanwhile, the transaction value for retail trade dropped by 15.8% year-on-year to MOP16.71 billion in the first four months. Transaction values for Leather Goods Retailers and Department Stores decreased by 26.8% and 23.5% year-on-year respectively, while the transaction value for Pharmacies went up by 6.3%.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In April 2025, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments totalled MOP1.05 billion, up by 2.7% year-on-year but down by 4.6% month-on-month.

Among the major types of restaurants & similar establishments, transaction values for Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops and Chinese Restaurants grew by 9.2% and 4.4% year-on-year respectively, while the transaction value for Western Restaurants dropped by 13.5%. In comparison with March, the transaction value for Chinese Restaurants fell by 5.8% while that for Western Restaurants rose by 6%.

Changes in Transaction Values by Type of Restaurant & Similar Establishment Industry Cumulative Change (%) Year-on-year Change (%) Month-on-month Change (%) Restaurant & Similar Establishment 2.3 2.7 -4.6 Of which: Chinese Restaurant -0.6 4.4 -5.8 Western Restaurant 1.4 -13.5 6.0 Japanese & Korean Restaurant 2.9 3.5 -1.2 Local Style Cafe, Congee & Noodle Shop 6.2 9.2 -0.2 Fast-food Restaurant 8.6 3.5 -1.9

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

In April this year, the transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP3.59 billion, representing a smaller year-on-year decrease of 9.4% and a month-on-month drop of 6.5%.

Among the major retail activities, Leather Goods Retailers showed a marked year-on-year decline in transaction value (-30.1%) in April, while the transaction value for Pharmacies grew by 20%. Compared with March, the transaction values for Leather Goods Retailers and Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers fell by 12.9% and 12.4% respectively in April, while the transaction value for Pharmacies went up by 5.4%.

Changes in Transaction Values by Retail Activity Industry Cumulative Change (%) Year-on-year Change (%) Month-on-month Change (%) Retail Trade -15.8 -9.4 -6.5 Of which: Supermarket 1.7 3.0 -2.1 Pharmacy 6.3 20.0 5.4 Department Store -23.5 -9.8 -1.1 Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles -11.2 6.2 1.9 Adults’ Clothing -12.2 -9.0 -4.6 Footwear -6.8 -5.3 -0.1 Leather Goods -26.8 -30.1 -12.9 Watches, Clocks & Jewellery -14.7 -4.2 -12.4

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in Macao, together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in Macao.