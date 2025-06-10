Review of Culture - International Edition No. 77 Macao in Global Historical Narratives

MACAU, June 10 - The latest issue of the Review of Culture intertwines the themes of maritime conflict, diasporic heritage, and cultural hybridity, trying to explore Macao’s position in global historical narratives. Beginning with an examination of Canton’s maritime tensions in the 18th–19th centuries when foreign sailors’ disruptive conduct inflamed Sino-Western relations, the first column continues with a study spotlighting a rediscovered 18th-century export painting that captures the scenes of Macao’s urban vibrancy and maritime trade, revealing its socio-artistic significance during the mid-Qing era. The Anthropology column traces migration from Macao to the Mascarenes archipelago by blending archival and ethnographic researches to uncover Chinese influences within Creole identity, while the Macao Studies column delves into religious syncretism through hybrid deity worship and features an unpublished mid-19th-century diary by an American merchant’s wife. In the last column are two book reviews, one dissecting a Macao-linked fictional scandal, and the other analysing class dynamics in the Macanese society.

The Review of Culture is a peer-reviewed journal published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and edited by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau.

Articles can be written in Chinese, Portuguese, or English.

