HTX Ascends in Global Rankings: Solidifying Web3 Leadership Grounded in User Trust

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its significant climb in comprehensive rankings across multiple authoritative crypto data platforms. This remarkable upward trajectory underscores HTX's burgeoning recognition and reinforces its position as a trusted leader among users worldwide.

HTX continues to earn global user trust through its unwavering commitment to excellence in security, trading depth, user experience, and robust ecosystem development, firmly establishing itself as a pivotal force in the Web3 space.

HTX's Global Influence Soars as It Climbs Authoritative Rankings

CoinGecko: HTX's ranking on CoinGecko, a globally authoritative crypto data platform, has dramatically risen from 13th to 7th place. This achievement not only reflects a notable improvement in the exchange's overall strength but also underscores its outstanding performance in global user activity, security, and transparency. As a benchmark for crypto asset security ratings, CoinGecko's ranking further affirms HTX's continued efforts to optimize its security systems and drive technological innovation.

CoinMarketCap (CMC): HTX has secured the 9th spot on CMC, jumping from 15th on the world's most visited Web3 platform. This significant milestone strengthens HTX's status as a top-tier exchange in the minds of global Web3 users, reflecting its rising influence, growing user trust, and expanding international presence in the crypto space.

DefiLlama: HTX maintains its 6th position on DefiLlama, a key platform for North America. This consistent ranking showcases HTX's active presence and solid market share in the region, supported by its dedication to global regulatory compliance and its commitment to delivering a secure, transparent trading environment to users.

Kaiko: HTX has advanced from 10th to 8th position on Kaiko, a respected platform among North American high-end crypto users, and received an "AA" rating. Kaiko evaluates the comprehensive performance of over 100 mainstream trading platforms worldwide across six key dimensions: governance, liquidity, technology, business capabilities, security, and data quality. This accolade highlights HTX's excellence in business and technological capabilities, as well as its strong security measures, emphasizing its competitive edge in the high-end market.

CryptoRank: HTX proudly holds the 3rd position on CryptoRank, a popular platform in the CIS region. This ranking showcases HTX's deep market penetration and growing brand strength, reinforcing its status as a trusted international trading platform for CIS users.

HTX Builds Global Trust with a User-First Approach

HTX's consistent ascent in global rankings underscores its steadfast dedication to user asset security, innovative product development, strategic global expansion, and robust service infrastructure. Guided by its core philosophy of "Putting Users First and Ensuring the Security of User Assets," HTX continually refines its security, enhances the trading experience, and delivers diverse, innovative products worldwide. This unwavering commitment has earned HTX widespread global recognition, solidifying its position as a leader in the crypto market.

According to official data, HTX has published its asset reserve records for 32 consecutive months, reaffirming its position as one of the most transparent platforms in the industry. Over the past three months, it has seen a remarkable increase in total asset balances. Notably, USDT holdings have surged from approximately 665 million to 1.15 billion, marking a month-over-month growth of over 30% in May. This reflects HTX's commitment to strengthening asset reserves and enhancing user asset protection.

Moving forward, HTX will continue to prioritize user needs, driving continuous improvements in platform security, trading depth, and service quality. Our vision is clear: to establish HTX as the world's foremost comprehensive Web3 trading platform.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

