Global AI in Teaching Market Forecast 2025–2034: Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments & Emerging Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Teaching Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's AI in Teaching Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investor focus appears strongly aligned to the technological evolution in the education sector. The artificial intelligence AI in teaching market size has grown exponentially in recent years, touching $1.35 billion in 2024. The industry is expected to escalate further to $1.71 billion in 2025, an impressive CAGR of 27.0%. Driving this expansion is the rising demand for personalized learning, the growing digitization of education, governmental initiatives, electronic-learning adoption accelerated by the pandemic, and burgeoning investment in edtech enterprises.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence AI In Teaching Market Going Forward?

Looking ahead, the AI in teaching market size is slated to witness formidable growth, topping $4.42 billion by 2029, a CAGR of 26.8%. This forecasted upsurge is attributable to the ongoing proliferation of cloud-based artificial intelligence, increasing edtech investments, rising application of learning analytics, and extension of online and remote learning paradigms. Simultaneously, the increased access to quality education underpins the growth trajectory during the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=23625&type=smp

What’s Driving The Artificial Intelligence AI In Teaching Market?

The future success of the AI in teaching market hinges significantly on the ever-increasing substantiation for personalized learning. This approach has demonstrated significant benefits in case studies worldwide. AI empowers this by analyzing student data to customize real-time lesson adjustments, delivering personalized content, and feedback to enhance learning progress.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Artificial Intelligence AI In Teaching Market?

Key Industry Players in the AI in teaching market comprise Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alibaba Cloud Pvt Ltd, OpenAI Inc, Coursera Inc., Discovery Education Inc., Udacity Inc., Jenzabar Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., Anthology Inc., Riiid Inc., Third Space Learning, Blackboard Inc., Knewton Academy, Squirrel AI Learning, Cerego LLC, Querium Corporation, Cognii Inc., and Fishtree Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-teaching-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence AI In Teaching Market?

Interestingly, these key players are targeting the creation of innovative products such as generative artificial intelligence tools to provide personalized learning experiences. Synthetic or generative AI refers to algorithms that leverage machine learning ML tools to generate output unlike traditional approaches that incorporate machine-learning algorithms to make predictions about input data. For instance, Carnegie Learning, a US-based K-12 edtech firm, recently launched LiveHint AI, a generative AI math tutor aligned with the ACT-R cognitive architecture.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence AI In Teaching Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence AI in teaching market is segmented by Components including Services, Hardware, and Software, Deployment On-Premises and Cloud-Based, Technology Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing NLP and other Technology, and End-User Corporate Training, Kindergarten-12 Education, and Higher Education. Further sub-segmentation includes - Services Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting, Support And Maintenance, Training, and Education; Hardware Processors, Memory Devices, Networking Devices, Storage Devices, and Edge Devices, and Software Learning Management Systems LMS, Intelligent Tutoring Systems, Natural Language Processing NLP Tools, Predictive Analytics Tools, Computer Vision Applications, Speech Recognition Software, Artificial Intelligence-Based Content Delivery Platforms.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Artificial Intelligence AI In Teaching Market?

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence AI in teaching market in 2024, owing to the region's strong emphasis on technological advancements, education efficacy, and government-backed initiatives fostering edtech innovations. This report covers an extensive geographical scope, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-e-commerce-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-of-things-aiot-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Oncology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-oncology-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.