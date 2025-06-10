XL-protein grants worldwide license to Grifols to develop a biopharmaceutical using PASylation® technology

Freising, Germany, June 10, 2025 — XL-protein GmbH, a pioneer in the area of biopolymers for pharmacokinetic optimization, announced today that it has entered into a worldwide License, Development and Commercialization Agreement with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines, for a novel, long-acting biopharmaceutical product.

Under this collaboration, XL-protein will leverage its proprietary, clinical-stage PASylation® technology to extend the circulation of Grifols therapeutics, paving the way for a more effective and long-lasting treatment. XL-protein will actively support preclinical development activities while Grifols will be entitled to further developing as well as manufacturing and marketing the PASylated-enhanced biologic.

Under the terms of the agreement, XL-protein will receive an upfront payment as well as payments for achievement of preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones. Furthermore, XL-protein will receive tiered royalties on sales from marketed therapeutics resulting from the collaboration. Grifols will have worldwide exclusive marketing rights under the agreement. Further financial terms have not been disclosed.

”Grifols continues to innovate across its therapeutic portfolio to develop new treatments and enhancing existing ones for patients”, said Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf, Grifols Chief Scientific Innovation Officer. “We look forward to collaborating with XL-protein and combining our advanced scientific efforts in this leading initiative”.

"We are excited to work with Grifols to enhance the pharmacological properties of their therapeutics", said Dr. Michaela Gebauer, Managing Director of XL-protein. "This partnership leverages the potential of our PASylation technology, together with other PASylated drugs currently under development, and creates added value for Grifols", commented Uli Binder, Managing Director of XL-protein.



About Grifols S.A.

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. A leader in essential plasma-derived medicines and transfusion medicine, the company develops, produces, and provides innovative healthcare services and solutions in more than 110 countries.

About XL-protein GmbH

XL-protein is a privately owned biotech company based in the Munich area in Germany, which exploits its proprietary, clinical-stage PASylation® technology to develop biologics with extended half-life and enhanced in vivo activity. PASylation is a fully biological technology that can be applied both to approved biopharmaceuticals to yield second generation drugs (biobetters) and to innovative therapeutic proteins, peptides or small molecule drugs, thus allowing less frequent and lower dosing combined with better patient tolerability, either upon systemic application or in the eye.

