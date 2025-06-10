Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa: Joint DoT-DPME Site Inspection

I wish to acknowledge the Programme Director and my colleagues, the Premier of the Province of KwaZulu-Natal; Mr Thami Ntuli; The Deputy Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation; Mr Seiso Joel Mohai

All MEC’s present and

The Executive Mayor of eThekwini, Metro: Cllr Cyril Xaba and members of Council.

Let me also acknowledge the Chairperson of the Board EXCO of Transnet and members of different EXCO from all spheres of government represented;

Other officials of government;

Captains of industry;

Invited guests;

and Members of the media.

Ladies and Gentlemen, good morning. Let me hasten to thank the Deputy Minister and organisers of the event for the invitation to participate in this important event, in which we assess the extent to which we are building/rebuilding port capacities to increase operational efficiencies and regain the competitiveness of our port system, reducing costs to the sector and contributing to the highly craved economic growth.

We thus are here today to assess the functionality and resourcing of the ports, with a view to implementing lasting solutions that will ensure that we have the Port of Durban performance back to its former glory as a strategic container hub within the region. A number of strategic infrastructure projects are planned for implementation over the next ten (10) years, aimed at enhancing capacity, efficiency, and competitiveness — particularly in accommodating larger container vessels and bulk agricultural vessels and this is in line with the Port of Durban Master Plan, To handle larger container vessels and increase container capacity, the following major projects are planned:

a) Widening and deepening of the port entrance channel to improve access and enhance safety of navigation;

b) Deepening and lengthening of the north quay berths at the Pier 2 Container Terminal, along with the creation of additional terminal space through land reclamation. This project has experienced significant delays, and the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is 2 currently awaiting approval for an increase in the Estimated Total Cost (ETC);and finally

c) The development of the Point Container Terminal and creating a terminal area by land reclamation. With regard to the Maydon Wharf – Multi-Purpose Precinct, the deepening of Berths 5 to 11 and Berth 15 are planned to improve capacity.

TNPA has already commenced with the process of securing Environmental Authorisation for this project. It is also important to highlight that Maydon Wharf’s Berths 1 to 4 and 12 to 14 were successfully upgraded, with construction completed in 2021. These modernised berths have become the preferred docking locations, resulting in increased demand and extended waiting times for berth availability. Ship Repair Facilities had several upgrades completed under the Operation Phakisa programme, which include the Modernisation of Capstans, Pump House upgrade; and the installation of new Caisson. In addition, the procurement of 10 new cranes for the Dry Dock is planned to enhance lifting capacity. Unfortunately, this project has been delayed due to non-responsive bids during the procurement process.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Road and Traffic Congestion Relief Projects form an integral part of the port system and the main concern for port users is how to go about and ease traffic congestion within and around the Port of Durban. It is for this reason that the following road and logistics projects are in the pipeline: upgrade of Langerberg and Bayhead Road; construction of the second access road to the southern portion of the Port; and development of the Durban Logistic Park at the old airport site to evacuate containers from the Port via Rail. Significant progress has been made in reducing vessel congestion at the Port of Durban.

Thanks to collaborative efforts by TNPA, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), shipping lines, and industry stakeholders. The number of container vessels waiting at anchorage has dramatically reduced—from a peak of 24 vessels from the 1st of November 2023 to zero (0) vessels waiting as of 22nd of May 2025.

The vessel congestion has been reduced due to the following initiatives: the Port of Durban has purchased five (5) additional tugs, which means that tug availability has increased from 3 to 4 per shift to between 4 to 6 per shift. TPT’s increased capacity as a result of procurement of additional cargohandling equipment, including: 20 straddle carriers - all deployed); 16 Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) Cranes with 9 delivered and 5 in operation); 4 Ship to Shore (STS) cranes, with the first 2 scheduled for delivery in October 2025. These improvement measures by TPT must move the needle such that we see improvements in global ranking compared to other container terminals. The World’s Bank 2023 Container Port Performance Index still ranks the Port of Durban as the lowest performing container terminal, we were sitting at 341 of 348 ports surveyed in 2022, moved to 398 of 405 ports surveyed in 2023 and that shows 0% improvement on a global scale. These call for change and more collaborative efforts.

Ladies and Gentlemen, As I close, I want to make a reflection of the words from Winston Churchill, “This is no time for ease and comfort, it is time to dare and endure.” The capital investments we are seeing in the Port of Durban showcase elements of endurance, and these are not only addressing immediate operational bottlenecks but also laying the groundwork for a more modern, responsive, and resilient port system. In our zest to reclaim South Africa’s position as the major trading hub, we must do so with intent, allocate resources, improve our supply value chains and management must come up with strategies that are taking us to the next level of a smart port, that is fully digitalised and energy efficient. We remain resolute to exercise continuous oversight and expect accountability for a functional port system. I thank you all.