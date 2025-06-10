Deputy Minister Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala conducts oversight visit to factories in Cape Town

Employment and Labour Deputy Minister, Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala applauded the Western Cape government's department of Health in particular for being consistent in procuring services and products from the Supported Employment Enterprises.

Nemadzinga-Tshabalala was addressing the management and staff of the two factories based in Cape Town, one at Epping and another at Ndabeni industrial areas during her oversight visit to the factories, today 05 June 2025. The visit follows similar visits that were conducted at the factory in Silverton near Pretoria two weeks ago, followed a week ago by another visit to the *Rand* and Springfield factories in Johannesburg.

Deputy Minister Nemadzinga-Tshabalala said: “The Western Cape Government's Health Department has been consistent in procuring services and products from the Enterprises". According to her, all government departments must be utilising the SEE services and products and she promised the Enterprises management that she will engage other departments on the matter.

All the worker at these factories are people living disabilities and Deputy Minister views the factories as a means of bringing dignity to the employees making them to sustain themselves as well as removing them from the social grant. The Deputy Minister looked more worried when she was told that the Ndabeni factory used to have a staff complement of 300, which has now dwindled to 156.

According to the managers from the two factories, Deno Ssas and Thembile Mponzo, the people employed at these factories have either hearing impairment, or are physically challenged or are mentally challenged.

The oversight visit was graced by the local councillor and the trade union in the clothing and textile industry (SACTWU). The Deputy Minster also engaged employees on their working conditions.

The intention of the oversight visit was to listen to those working at these factories as well as see what the situation looks like at these establishments. The Deputy Minister will be visiting other factories in the country on same mission and thereafter she will be working on a business strategy or model for the SEE so that the factories can achieve their mandates.

