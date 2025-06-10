Minister Blade Nzimande on official visit to the People’s Republic of China

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, kicked off his official visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Sunday, 8 June 2025.

In the morning, the Minister visited the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine. Later on the same day, he visited the Aerospace Information Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

At both institutions, the Minister was received by the heads of these institutions and was taken on a tour of their facilities.

Minister Nzimande also had an opportunity to deliver remarks during the formal engagements with executive leadership of both institutions.

In his remarks, Minister Nzimande expressed his gratitude for the warm reception that was extended to him and the South African delegation.

He further expressed the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation's intention to strengthen collaboration with the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine and the Aerospace Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in the areas of indigenous knowledge systems and space science, respectively.

The Minister's visit to the People’s Republic of China will culminate in his participation in the Second Ministerial Belt and Road Science and Technology Conference, scheduled to take place in Chengdu, China from 11 to 12 June 2025.

The conference is held under the theme “Together for innovation, development for all – jointly building a scientific and technological innovation community for the Belt and Road.”

Part of the Minister’s delegation includes senior executives from the entities of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and South Africa’s National System of Innovation such as the National Research Foundation (NRF), the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), the National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI), the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF), as well as specialist in Indigenous Knowledge Systems, Professor Motlalepula Matsabisa of the University of the Free State.

