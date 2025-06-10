Deputy Minister Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala hosts integrated service delivery program in Phahameng, Bloemfontein

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala, thanked department officials at the Bloemfontein Labour Centre for their prompt response to clients after visiting the centre ahead of the department's Taking Services to the People campaign, which took place on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Phahameng, Bloemfontein, Free State province.

“When I arrived here, there were long queues that began in the morning, but I can assure you that the staff are highly devoted and have been reducing the lines. I can tell you that service delivery is taking place here because it is 12 p.m. and there are no queues", said Deputy Minister Nemadzinga-Tshabalala.

The Department of Employment and Labour, along with its entities, led by Deputy Minister Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala, hosted an integrated service delivery program in Phahameng, Bloemfontein, aimed at providing a broad range of government services directly to the community. This outreach initiative is part of the Department's “Yazini" (Know Your Department/Ministry). The program's goal is to take services outside of traditional office settings and into the hearts of communities.

At the Childline Centre in Phahameng, where the integrated service program “Taking Services to the People was held, the community received services from Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA), and Public Employment Services (PES). South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) was also present to provide social security services and social assistance to eligible individuals, particularly those who are vulnerable to poverty.

Deputy Minister Nemadzinga-Tshabalala also conducted an oversight visit at the Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE) factory in Bloemfontein. SEE is an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour, established to provide job opportunities for Persons with Disabilities.

The Deputy Minister paid a visit to SEE factory to evaluate the current operations and explore opportunities for enhancing productivity and efficiency within the factory. She also had a dialogue with the factory management to identify strategies that further empower the workforce and improve the overall working environment.

