Minister Dion George reiterates commitment to striving for a balance between shark conservation and bather safety

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has reiterated the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s (DFFE) commitment to shark conservation and bather safety. This follows the unfortunate death of a tagged great white shark in a drumline off the coast of Margate, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 30 May 2025.

“The balance between effectively protecting bathers from potential shark attacks and ensuring the conservation of our vital marine ecosystems is a complex and evolving issue,” said Minister George. “As such, I understand the significant public discourse and concern on social media over the past week, and I’d like to assure the public and scientific community of our unwavering commitment to both marine life protection and bather safety.”

As part of the DFFE’s proactive approach to shark conservation, substantial measures have been taken to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of our bather protection programme. This includes a 70% reduction in net installations and the introduction of mixed gear, which has demonstrably reduced mortalities of sharks and other marine species by 64%.

The DFFE does not support or mandate any destructive research methods on marine megafauna. “The Department is also actively supporting and investing in research into innovative, non-lethal technologies to deter sharks from bathing areas,” said Minister George.

Research is actively being carried out to test deterrents to marine mammals, and the electronic cable system to deter sharks is undergoing rigorous testing. Given the gravity of bather safety, only mechanisms that have been thoroughly researched, tested, and proven effective will be considered as alternatives.

We acknowledge suggestions for alternative mitigation methods, such as smart drumlines used in Australia. While we continually evaluate all available technologies, the logistical complexities of the KZN coastline, including its energetic conditions and difficulties with shore launching, currently make these methods unsuitable for effective administration across all protected areas.

“We are dedicated to transparent, science-led conservation and bather safety. I urge all role players and interested parties to continue to hold hands in our work to secure a future where both our precious marine life thrives and our communities can safely enjoy our beautiful oceans,” said Minister George.

