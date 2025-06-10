Submit Release
Transport Ministry convenes physical meeting with Board of Road Accident Fund

The Ministry of Transport will convene a physical meeting with the full Board of the Road Accident Fund on Tuesday, the 10th of June 2025.

This follows a decision by the Board of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to place the CEO of the entity, Mr. Collins Letsaolo, on precautionary suspension.

The meeting will evaluate the prospects of the current Board to restore good governance and effective administration at the entity so that it fulfills its primary purpose of compensating road accident victims timeously.

The Department will consider appropriate interventions post this meeting to ensure the stability of the entity, good governance and the fulfilment of its mandate.

To ensure the speedy and equitable access to the Road Accident Benefit Scheme by thousands of road accident victims, the Department intends to finalize the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill. The Bill will introduce a no fault system to make it easier for road accident victims to access the benefits without costly legal bills.

The Bill will also introduce standardized benefits and compensation to facilitate more equitable sharing of the benefits amongst claimants.

