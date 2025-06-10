SGS to Showcase Innovative eBike Testing and Certification Solutions at Eurobike 2025

SGS will showcase ebike testing and certification solutions at Eurobike 2025

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is delighted to announce its participation in Eurobike 2025, running from June 25–29, 2025, in Frankfurt.Eurobike 2025 is Europe’s key networking event and conference for the bike and e-mobility sector, with this year’s theme being ‘Shaping active mobility’. An increased focus on electrification for bike-related consumer goods — from mobility aids and children’s micromobility to cargo bikes and e-scooters — has led to increased regulatory scrutiny. Businesses are under pressure to ensure their products are compliant and market-ready.SGS will be co-exhibiting at Eurobike 2025 alongside EFBE, a globally recognized expert in structural and fatigue testing for bicycles.Experts from both SGS and EFBE will be available at booth A19, Hall 8 at Messe Frankfurt, to offer advice on a comprehensive range of services, including:• EFBE TRI-TESTfor frame, fork and compound structural validation• Mechanical safety, including braking performance• Electrical safety and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC)• Battery and charger safety testing• E-bike range and performance testing• Functional safety evaluation• Chemical safety and restricted substance compliance (REACH, RoHS, PFAS)• Wireless transmission and cybersecurityEurobike 2025 takes place from June 25 to 29 at Messe Frankfurt, Ludwig-Erhard Anlage 1, 60327, Frankfurt, Germany.To find out more and book a ticket, visit Eurobike 2025. About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.