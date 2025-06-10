Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina leads briefing to Parliament on CSIR technologies, 10 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will lead a briefing to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation on Tuesday, 10 June, focusing on the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) cutting-edge defence and security technologies.

This critical session will spotlight how science and innovation are contributing to national safety and security across land, sea, air, and cyber domains, while also addressing urgent social challenges such as gender-based violence (GBV).

A key highlight of the briefing will be the CSIR’s partnership with Memeza, a social enterprise founded by GBV survivors. This collaboration focuses on the development and national rollout of community-based safety alarm systems, mobile panic applications, and integrated technologies linked to SAPS and CPF networks. A pilot project in Diepsloot saw a 26% reduction in sexual violence and 100% crime prevention in alarm-equipped homes.

The CSIR will also present its work in cybersecurity, digital forensics, command-and-control platforms for disaster response, and forensic DNA support to the SAPS, demonstrating how local innovation is safeguarding the country and empowering vulnerable communities.

Members of the media are invited to attend this virtual briefing as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Time: 09:30 – 13:00

Venue: Virtual Parliamentary Committee Briefing (link will be shared in due course)

For more information, please contact:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

