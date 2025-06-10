Deputy Minister Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala conducts oversight visit in Limpopo, 13 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala, will conduct an oversight visit to the Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE) factory in Seshego, Limpopo, on Friday, 13 June 2025.

SEE, a public entity under the Department of Employment and Labour is mandated to create sustainable employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

SEE operates 13 factories across various provinces, producing a wide range of goods including office furniture, metal safes, school and home furniture, hospital linen, protective clothing, uniforms, embroidery, screen printing, upholstery, cupboards, and bookbinding. The Seshego facility, which employs 49 individuals with disabilities, specialises in the production and supply of hospital linen to nearby healthcare facilities.

In addition to the oversight visit, the Deputy Minister will participate in a departmental outreach initiative in Mankweng, Limpopo, aimed at bringing services directly to the community. Services to be offered include on-the-spot processing and approval of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) applications. Community members are encouraged to bring the following documents: a valid ID, a UI-2.8 form, a UI-19 form, and a salary schedule.

Officials will also register job seekers on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database, which facilitates job matching for available opportunities. Additional support will be provided in the form of CV writing guidance, interview preparation, and education on common barriers to employment. Furthermore, assistance will be available for inquiries related to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID).

Media is invited to attend and cover the oversight visit. Event details are as follow:

Date: 13 June 2025

Venues: Diopong Primary School, Polokwane, Limpopo

Time: 10:00am – 13:00

For more inquiries, please contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates