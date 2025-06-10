President Cyril Ramaphosa visits Presidential youth flagship programmes, 10 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Tuesday 10 June 2025, engage with youth beneficiaries of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) and Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) flagship programmes in Pretoria.

The President will visit three sites: the Sefako Makgatho Primary School in Saulsville; the South African Creative Industries Incubator (SACCI) in Eersterust, and the Foundation for Professional Development (FPD) in Pretoria East.

These visits will highlight innovative implementation models and public-private partnerships that are delivering dignified, high-quality employment and skilling outcomes for youth at scale.

The President will during the visits interact directly with youth beneficiaries, educators, and implementing partners, and see first-hand how the PES and PYEI’s community-based, demand-led approach is reshaping labour market access for the country’s most excluded youth.

The site visits will commence with the Sefako Makgatho Primary School, a part of the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) and a flagship programme of the PES, designed to address the dual challenges of youth unemployment and support, for the basic education system by placing young people in roles within public schools as education and general school assistant.

The programme is implemented by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and administrated by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

The President will then proceed to the South African Creative Industries Incubator (SACII) which is a creative hub providing technical skills training, business incubation, production facilities and networking for artists and entrepreneurs in the creative industries.

The organisation is funded by National Pathway Management Network, a grant initiative of the PYEI, led by the National Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) and administered by the IDC.

The funding assists with improving and expanding the Visual Special Effects (VFX) programme, which is one of its kind in South Africa, specifically designed to train youth in the highly technical field of VFX.

The programme connects young people to industry jobs in the creative gig economy. One hundred trainees have been enrolled into the programme through the Innovation Fund.

The President will conclude his visit at the Foundation for Professional Development (FPD) which provides health sector professionals and unemployed youth interested in the health field access to affordable, accessible quality education through management and clinical skills development courses.

These courses are customised to the needs of healthcare managers, practitioners and organisations.

The programme is funded through the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund, an outcome-based instrument to unlock jobs for excluded young people by linking contracted payments with desired outcomes.

This intervention of the PYEI that is led by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) with the National Skills Fund (NSF) as the lead implementer.

The media programme will unfold as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Time: 10h00 (Media arrival at 09h00)

Venue: Sefako Makgatho Primary School, 2 Sakweng street, Saulsville, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to attend are requested to send their details to Ndivhuwo Kharivhe on Ndivhuwo@presidency.gov.za by no later than 13h00 today Monday, 09 June 2025.

NOTE TO MEDIA/EDITORS:

The visit to the school will be open to all media to cover the engagement between President and Teacher Assistants. However, due to space limitations, the other two sites will only be restricted to the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS), which will disseminate the materials to all media post the visits.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates