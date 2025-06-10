Submit Release
Transport and Communications in Focus in the 12th Episode of “Página do Governo”

Tue. 10 of June of 2025, 11:06h
The Minister of Transport and Communications, Miguel Marques Gonçalves Manetelu, took part today, June 10th, 2025, in the recording of the 12th episode of the “Página do Governo” program, which will soon be broadcast on Rádio e Televisão de Timor-Leste (RTTL) and disseminated in the national media and on social networks. WhatsApp Image 2025-06-10 at 11.38.40 (1)

Throughout the interview, the Minister shared information on the main lines of action of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, highlighting priorities, ongoing initiatives and challenges in the sector. The conversation covered various topics related to the development of transport infrastructure, the modernization of communications and the government's efforts to promote more efficient and safer mobility throughout the country.

The Minister highlighted, among other things, the progress made in the execution of the Ministry's structuring projects, such as the rehabilitation project for the President Nicolau Lobato International Airport and the installation of the submarine fiber optic cable linking Timor-Leste to Australia, with the aim of providing high-speed internet. WhatsApp Image 2025-06-10 at 11.38.41

The interview also included topics such as improving urban mobility, modernizing and expanding the public transport system, and the measures planned to strengthen enforcement, road safety and drivers’ training, especially in Dili. WhatsApp Image 2025-06-10 at 11.39.14

“Página do Governo" is an initiative promoted by the Minister for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesman, Agio Pereira, in partnership with RTTL. It features Nélia Chaves as presenter, Ika Moniz as executive producer and technical support from the communications teams of the Prime Minister's Office, the Speaker's Office and the member of the Government interviewed. The program aims to strengthen transparency and proximity between the Executive and the population, allowing everyone to follow, in an accessible and informed way, the main actions and public policies underway.

 

