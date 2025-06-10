Minister Aaron Motsoaledi delivers keynote address at opening of 4th G20 Health Working Group meeting, 10 Jun

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Tuesday, 10 June deliver a keynote address during the opening of the 4th G20 Health Working Group meeting taking place this week in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province.

This critical week-long gathering of health leaders, experts, and policymakers from the world’s largest economies, will focus on pandemic prevention preparedness and response which is one of the five G20 Health Working Group priorities.

The Department of Health will use this meeting to advocate for concrete, actionable strategies to operationalise vaccine equity as a core pillar of global pandemic readiness, as part of discussions on critical global health-related issues. This is in line with the Pandemic Agreement recently adopted by World Health Organization Member States during the 78th World Health Assembly which took place in May 2025.

The discussions will build on lessons from COVID-19 pandemic, deliberate persistent barriers to accessing countermeasures, particularly in low- and middle-income countries and prioritise the expansion of local and regional manufacturing capacity, in regions like Africa.

The session is expected to deliver commitments that reflect South Africa’s G20 priorities of Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability - including political and financial support for distributed manufacturing, fair allocation mechanisms, and global cooperation frameworks that embed equity at every stage of pandemic preparedness and response.

Details of the G20 Health Working Group meeting are as follows:

Date: 10-13 June 2025

Venue: Johannesburg Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch - Gauteng

Time: 8h00 for 8h30

Livestreaming link will be provided for members of the media based outside Gauteng

Members of the media who confirmed their attendance are urged to collect their accreditation in-person at The Capital Melrose.

