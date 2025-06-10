Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala responds to Independent Development Trustissues that include his involvement, 10 Jun

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will on Tuesday, 10 June, address a media briefing, on a number of issues about the Independent Development Trust (IDT) including investigations involving his actions and involvement and oversight during his tenure as a former Minister.

The IDT is an entity of the DPWI focusing on providing social Infrastructure to communities on behalf of the government.

The Entity has been in the headlines in recent times and the Deputy Minister will set the record straight on some of the pertinent issues in the public domain.

Members of the media are invited

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday 10 June 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre,1035 Francis Baard, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield

