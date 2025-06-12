Ortho Marketing Launches Targeted PPC Solutions to Help Orthodontic Practices Drive Patient Growth

Ortho Marketing

In a constantly shifting digital landscape, Ortho Marketing is paving the way for orthodontic practices to achieve measurable success through PPC campaigns.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ortho Marketing, a digital marketing agency specializing in orthodontic practice growth, has announced the launch of enhanced pay-per-click (PPC) advertising services designed to help orthodontists attract more patients and achieve measurable returns on investment.With a comprehensive approach that combines SEO, web design and development, social media marketing, and PPC services, Ortho Marketing continues to support orthodontic practices in optimizing their digital presence and converting online interest into appointments.“In today’s digital age, a beautiful website isn’t enough—you need to be found,” said Dean Steinman, Founder and President of Ortho Marketing. “Our PPC and targeted marketing campaigns ensure orthodontists appear in front of the right audience at the right time.”Why PPC Matters for Orthodontists Orthodontic PPC advertising enables practices to reach patients actively searching for treatment options. Unlike traditional advertising, pay-per-click campaigns ensure that clinics only pay when a user clicks on their ad, making it a highly cost-effective strategy.Key benefits include:Targeted reach: Ads are served to users specifically searching for orthodontic services.Budget efficiency: Costs apply only when ads are clicked.Immediate visibility: Unlike SEO, PPC delivers near-instant exposure.Success Through Integrated Digital StrategiesWhile PPC plays a crucial role, Ortho Marketing’s solutions extend far beyond ad campaigns. Their tailored digital strategies integrate orthodontist SEO , engaging web design, and social media marketing to maximize visibility and conversions.One New York City-based dental practice tripled its website traffic in just six months after implementing targeted SEO for orthodontists with Ortho Marketing. The clinic also saw a significant uptick in patient inquiries, with Google cited as the main source of discovery.In another case, a New Jersey orthodontic clinic reduced its bounce rate by 50% and saw mobile inquiries surge by 120% following a website redesign. “Our goal is to create websites that not only look great but also guide users toward booking a consultation,” said Steinman.Social Media + PPC = Amplified ResultsOrtho Marketing’s combined use of social media advertising for Orthodontics and PPC campaigns has proven especially effective. A Florida-based orthodontic practice reported an 85% increase in appointment requests and a 300% ROI within three months of campaign implementation.“Every dollar spent on PPC and social media is strategically aligned to deliver measurable outcomes,” Steinman added.About Ortho MarketingOrtho Marketing is a New York-based digital marketing agency that works exclusively with orthodontic practices. Their core services include SEO, web design and development, social media, and pay-per-click advertising. With a track record of helping hundreds of orthodontists grow their practices, Ortho Marketing delivers strategic, data-driven marketing solutions tailored to the unique needs of the industry.For more information, contact:Dean SteinmanFounder and President, Ortho Marketing8 John Walsh Blvd, Peekskill, NY 10566Phone: +1 914-788-1555Email: info@orthomarketing.comWebsite: orthomarketing.com

