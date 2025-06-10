Colorado public health officials confirm two measles cases, release locations for potential exposures in Aurora and Colorado Springs

Denver (June 9, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Arapahoe County Public Health Department, and El Paso County Public Health have confirmed two cases of measles and are notifying members of the public of additional areas for potential measles exposures.

The first case involves a child under 5 from El Paso County who recently traveled with family to Ontario, Canada, where a measles outbreak is ongoing. The child was vaccinated with one dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The second case is in an unvaccinated Arapahoe County adult. The case was at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, May 13, during the exposure period of an out-of-state traveler who flew while infectious.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. The MMR vaccine provides strong protection. In rare breakthrough cases, they typically experience milder illness and are less likely to spread the virus to others.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following locations during the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. MMR vaccine, given within 72 hours after exposure, can prevent infection. Locations will be updated, as necessary.

Location Date/Time When symptoms may develop Powers Pointe Urgent Care

5607 Barnes Road

Colorado Springs, CO 80917 Tuesday, June 3

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Through June 24 HCA HealthONE Aurora (Medical Center of Aurora) Emergency Department

1501 S. Potomac St.

Aurora, CO 80012 Thursday, June 5

4:55 – 10:05 p.m. Through June 26 Safeway

1200 S. Buckley Road

Aurora, CO 80017 Friday, June 6

4 – 6:15 p.m. Through June 27 St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Department

6001 E. Woodmen Road

Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Saturday, June 7

9:30 – 10:50 a.m. Through June 28 UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital Emergency Department

12605 E. 16th Ave.

Aurora, CO 80045 Saturday, June 7

2 – 4:10 p.m. Through June 28

What to do if you may have been exposed and aren’t feeling well:

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. If you were at these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2025 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

