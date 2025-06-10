Anteris Appoints David Roberts and Gregory Moss to its Board of Directors

New Directors Bring Extensive NASDAQ Expertise Across Legal, Operational and Corporate Leadership Capacities

MINNEAPOLIS and BRISBANE, Australia, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (Anteris or the Company) (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function, today announced the appointments of Mr. David Roberts and Mr. Gregory Moss to its Board of Directors. The Company also announced the resignation of Dr. Wenyi Gu from the Board upon completion of his term as an Australia-based non-executive director.

“On behalf of the management team and Board, I am delighted to welcome David and Gregory to the Company” commented John Seaberg, Chairman of Anteris. “On the heels of our Q4 2024 listing onto NASDAQ, and as we ramp-up activities to launch the DurAVR® THV global, pivotal clinical trial (the "PARADIGM Trial"), we are excited to enhance the leadership team with two highly accomplished, U.S. based, healthcare executives as the company transitions to its next phase of growth. I also wish to extend gratitude to Dr. Gu for his commitment and contributions to the company over the course of his tenure as a member of the Board and wish him well on his future endeavors.”

Mr. David Roberts is currently President of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT), a position he has held since 2007. He joined LeMaitre in 1997 as Vice President of Business Development and was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2000. Prior to LeMaitre, Mr. Roberts served as Vice President of Development for BUCA, Inc. from 1994 to 1997, and prior to that as Associate of HarbourVest Partners from 1992 to 1994. Mr. Roberts received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics and History from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Mr. Roberts serves as a director of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Lexington Medical, Inc. and Parasole Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

Mr. Gregory Moss serves as Chief Business and Legal Officer, as well as Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer of Evommune, Inc. Prior to Evommune, Mr. Moss served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer at Kadmon, a Sanofi Company, where he led legal, compliance, and business development operations, culminating in Kadmon’s $1.9 billion acquisition in 2021. Prior to joining Kadmon in 2012, Mr. Moss served as a solicitor in the corporate risk department of a large Australian law firm and as an associate at a boutique law firm and hedge fund in New York, where he focused on complex litigation and event-driven outcomes. Mr. Moss currently serves on the board of Vitls, Inc. Mr. Moss earned a BA and an LLB from Macquarie University, Australia, and is a member of the Bar Associations of New York, USA, and New South Wales, Australia, with admissions before the Supreme Court of the United States of America; Southern District of New York; Supreme Court of New South Wales, Australia; and High Court of Australia.

Mr. Roberts and Mr. Moss will help guide Anteris through its next phase of growth, with the upcoming global pivotal PARADIGM study in 3Q2025 towards the ultimate U.S. and EMA licensure of the DurAVR® THV for patients with aortic stenosis.

About Anteris

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) is a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, Anteris is a science-driven company with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering restorative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

Anteris’ lead product, the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV), was designed in partnership with the world’s leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons to treat aortic stenosis – a potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the narrowing of the aortic valve. The balloon-expandable DurAVR® THV is the first biomimetic valve, which is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve and aims to replicate normal aortic blood flow. DurAVR® THV is made using a single piece of molded ADAPT® tissue, Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue, which is FDA-cleared, has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The DurAVR® THV System is comprised of the DurAVR® valve, the ADAPT® tissue, and the balloon-expandable ComASUR® Delivery System.

