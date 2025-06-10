Five-Year Gold Production Outlook Webinar
Perth, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIVE-YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION OUTLOOK INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL
Perth, Western Australia/ June 10, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its five-year gold production outlook, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday June 11, 2025.
CALL DETAILS
|
Australia: Wednesday June 11, 2025
Perth – 7:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
|
Canada: Tuesday June 10, 2025
Vancouver – 4:00pm
Toronto – 7:00pm
|
UK: Wednesday June 11, 2025
London – 12:00am
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R-vrR9n5Q2aYMGnqvA7AGg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 828 2611 5208
For higher quality, dial the number below based on your current location:
|Location
|Australia
|Singapore
|Canada
|USA
|New Zealand
|United Kingdom
|Dial in Number
|+61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
|+65 3165 1065
|+1 778 907 2071
|+1 669 900 9128
|+64 9 884 6780
|+44 203 901 7895
|
ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,362,221,512
Performance rights: 10,056,681
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
www.perseusmining.com
|
DIRECTORS:
Rick Menell
Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director
Elissa Cornelius
Non-Executive Director
Dan Lougher
Non-Executive Director
John McGloin
Non-Executive Director
|
CONTACTS:
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
stephen.forman@perseusmining.com
Nathan Ryan
Media
+61 420 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/koUPYeqv7
After the conference call, a recording will be made available via Perseus’s website, www.perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.