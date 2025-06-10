Submit Release
Five-Year Gold Production Outlook Webinar

Perth, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIVE-YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION OUTLOOK INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/ June 10, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its five-year gold production outlook, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday June 11, 2025.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday June 11, 2025

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		 Canada: Tuesday June 10, 2025

Vancouver – 4:00pm

Toronto – 7:00pm		 UK: Wednesday June 11, 2025

London – 12:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R-vrR9n5Q2aYMGnqvA7AGg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 828 2611 5208

For higher quality, dial the number below based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares:         1,362,221,512

Performance rights: 10,056,681

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com 		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield

Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director		 CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/koUPYeqv7

After the conference call, a recording will be made available via Perseus’s website, www.perseusmining.com.


This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.


