Five-Year Gold Production Outlook Webinar

Perth, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIVE-YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION OUTLOOK INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/ June 10, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its five-year gold production outlook, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday June 11, 2025.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday June 11, 2025



Perth – 7:00am



Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Tuesday June 10, 2025



Vancouver – 4:00pm



Toronto – 7:00pm UK: Wednesday June 11, 2025



London – 12:00am





Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R-vrR9n5Q2aYMGnqvA7AGg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 828 2611 5208

For higher quality, dial the number below based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149



+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895





International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/koUPYeqv7

After the conference call, a recording will be made available via Perseus’s website, www.perseusmining.com.



This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

