Carlton Precious Announces Further Upsize to Private Placement

TORONTO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlton Precious Inc. (TSX-V: CPI | OTCQB: NBRFF) ("Carlton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of May 12, 2025, and May 23, 2025, the Company has increased its non-brokered private placement to up to 18,700,000 units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,683,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in capital of the Company and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder therefor to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay certain eligible persons (the "Finders") a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement and issue broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") equal to 7% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.09 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. In addition, certain eligible Finders shall receive Units equal to 7% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement.

Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be utilized to commence a drilling program at the Company’s wholly-owned Esquilache Project in Peru and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

About Carlton Precious Inc.

Carlton Precious is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Carlton Precious’ projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).

For further information, please contact:

Martin Walter, CEO, Carlton Precious Inc., at +1-416-389-5692 or martin@carltonprecious.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Legal Disclaimer:

