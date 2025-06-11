Chattanooga Homeowner Navigates Divorce and Health Crisis by Selling House As-Is for Cash

Jonathan and Mallie from Cash Out On My Home stand in front of a Chattanooga house, helping homeowners sell their property fast for cash with no repairs, fees, or agent commissions.

Family-Owned Company "Cash Out On My Home" Helps Homeowners in Crisis Avoid Repairs, Fees, and Realtor Fees With Fair As-Is Cash Offers in Chattanooga, TN

We’re not just buying houses—we’re helping people regain control, find relief, and move forward. That’s what Cash Out On My Home was built to do, and why sellers trust us over the competition.” — Jonathan Messri, Co-Founder of Cash Out On My Home

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid a growing trend of Tennessee homeowners seeking faster, simpler real estate solutions, a Chattanooga woman recently sold her house as-is for cash after facing a combination of medical hardship and divorce. With extensive repairs she couldn’t afford and mortgage payments falling behind, the homeowner turned to a local real estate home buying company for help.She contacted Cash Out On My Home, a Chattanooga-based home buying company known for helping people sell their house fast for cash. Within 24 hours, she received a written, no-obligation cash offer for her house and closed shortly after—without the need for repairs, showings, extra fees, or traditional agent commissions.“Y’all just helped me so much—so, so much,” the homeowner shared in a recorded testimonial. “It was easy, it was fast, and you did an awesome job.”Her experience reflects a growing movement in Chattanooga and across Tennessee. More property owners are seeking out cash home buyers to avoid delays and uncertainty in the traditional real estate market. Whether managing a divorce, foreclosure, or an inherited house that needs work, many sellers are choosing to sell their homes fast—without listing, staging, or waiting on bank approvals.Since 2017, Cash Out On My Home has helped over 300 homeowners in Chattanooga and surrounding areas navigate urgent selling situations. The company purchases properties as-is, allowing sellers to avoid costly repairs, junk removal, or last-minute buyer negotiations. Their process enables homeowners to sell without a realtor and maintain control over the timeline.“We’re not realtors. We’re direct buyers,” said Jonathan Messri, co-founder of Cash Out On My Home. “Our focus is helping people move on from stressful housing situations by providing a fair offer and a fast, flexible closing.”The company specializes in homes that may be difficult to sell on the open market—such as distressed properties, houses needing a significant amount of work, code violations, or unresolved liens. Homeowners frequently contact them when looking for companies that buy houses quickly for cash and without red tape.The process begins with a virtual or in-person property walkthrough. A cash offer is typically made within 24 hours, with sellers choosing a closing date that works for them. In many cases, sellers close in less than a week. There are no open houses, appraisals, or financing delays.This model has become particularly appealing in a time of rising interest rates and financial uncertainty. Homeowners facing foreclosure, trying to offload an inherited property, or simply seeking to sell a house without repairs often find that working with cash buyers in Chattanooga gives them a clearer, faster way forward.In this homeowner’s case, the property was sold in under two weeks. She was able to avoid foreclosure, sell completely as-is, and move on with peace of mind. For many facing similar challenges in Chattanooga, a fast cash sale isn’t just about speed—it’s about reclaiming control during uncertain times.Industry professionals report increasing online searches for phrases like “sell my house fast Chattanooga,” “cash for homes,” and “Tennessee cash buyers,” underscoring a shift in how residents approach real estate challenges. For homeowners who don’t want to work with a realtor, clean, or wait, these direct home buyer sale options are becoming a preferred solution.Cash Out On My Home continues to expand its services as more homeowners search for ways to sell a house quickly. Many find the company while researching local Chattanooga home buyers who purchase properties as-is and provide cash offers without requiring repairs or staging.Many of these homeowners are also dealing with code enforcement issues, back taxes, or properties they inherited unexpectedly . In situations like these, trying to list a home traditionally isn’t practical. That’s why more people are searching for ways to sell my house without repairs, connect with cash buyers near me, or work with local cash home buyers they can trust.About Cash Out On My Home:Cash Out On My Home is a family-run real estate investment company based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Specializing in helping homeowners sell their homes fast and as-is, the company has purchased over 300 houses since 2017. Their process is designed to support those facing foreclosure, divorce, inheritance, job loss, or major repairs—providing straightforward cash offers and flexible closings.

Chattanooga Homeowner in Crisis Shares Why She Trusted a Cash Out On My Home To Buy Her House Fast and Hassle Free!

