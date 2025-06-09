Governor Abbott Announces City Of Fate Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, June 9 - June 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Fate has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Fate on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

“Congratulations to the City of Fate on earning the prestigious Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Senator Bob Hall. “This recognition is a testament to Fate’s commitment to fostering creativity, supporting local businesses, and enhancing quality of life through the arts. Music has long been a part of Texas’ cultural identity, and Fate’s growing music scene reflects the spirit of innovation and community that defines our region. I’m proud to see our district leading the way in strengthening Texas’ vibrant music economy.”

“Congratulations to the City of Fate on being designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Katrina Pierson. “Music plays a vital role in creating connection, and this recognition reflects your commitment to supporting local culture and community.”

“As Mayor of Fate, I’m honored to support our recognition as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Mayor Andrew Greenberg. “Music is a unifying force that brings people together, celebrates diversity, and creates lasting memories. This designation reflects our city’s heart and our commitment to fostering a vibrant, artistic, and welcoming environment for everyone.”

“Becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community aligns perfectly with our economic vision for Fate,” said City of Fate Economic Development Director Matt Wavering. “Live music creates energy, drives foot traffic to local businesses, and encourages cultural tourism. Supporting our musicians and venues is an investment in a thriving local economy, and we’re excited to help cultivate an environment where creativity and commerce go hand in hand.”

“Congratulations to our great city on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Mamarita's owner Laura Smith. “Having The Fate Food Haul as a newer live music venue has been a game-changer for downtown Fate. It brings in new people who come for the music and stay to explore our local shops and restaurants. It's more than entertainment; it's an engine for economic growth and community connection.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of Fate will be held on June 16 during Fate’s City Council meeting and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Fate Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Monday, June 16, 2025 at 6:00 PM

City of Fate

City Council Chamber

1900 CD Boren Parkway

Fate, Texas 75087

Inquiries may be directed to Shelbi Stofer, Communications Coordinator, City of Fate, 469-318-3712, sstofer@fatetx.gov

Fate becomes the 84th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 80 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.