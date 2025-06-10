Criminal Illegal Alien Arrested during Los Angeles ICE Operation Committed Notorious Gang-Affiliated Murder of Two Teenagers at a Graduation Party

This criminal illegal alien is who Governor Newsom, Mayor Bass and the rioters in Los Angeles are trying to protect over U.S. citizens

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is revealing further details of Cuong Chanh Phan’s, one of the criminal illegal aliens arrested in Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) operation in Los Angeles, criminal past.

According to local reports in 1994, Phan and his gang member associates were asked to leave a high school graduation party following a dispute. They returned with semiautomatic weapons and fired shots at 30 partygoers. Dennis Buan, 18, of South Pasadena and David Hang, 15, of San Marino, California were killed, and seven others were wounded.

Following the shooting, more than 120 sheriff’s deputies and police officers launched a manhunt that resulted in the arrests of Phan and eight other alleged gang members linked to the murders and shootout.

“It is sickening that Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass continue to protect violent criminal illegal aliens at the expense of the safety of American citizens and communities. This cold-blooded killer is who the rioters are trying to protect over U.S. citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The brave men and women of ICE put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminals like this and protect the lives of American citizens."

On June 7, ICE arrested Cuong Chanh Phan, a 49-year-old illegal alien from Vietnam. His criminal history includes a conviction for second degree murder.

