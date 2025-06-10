ICE Continues to Arrest Vicious Illegal Alien Criminals as Rioters Continue to Disrupt Law Enforcement

California sanctuary politicians and rioters are defending heinous illegal alien criminals including child pedophiles and other violent criminal illegal aliens at the expense of Americans' safety

WASHINGTON - Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more information about some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested during the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Los Angeles. These arrests occurred on June 8 despite violent riots and assaults on ICE law enforcement.

“These heinous criminals, including child abusers and pedophiles, are some of the illegal aliens arrested yesterday in Los Angeles. Why do Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass care more about violent criminal illegal aliens than they do about protecting their own citizens?” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These rioters in Los Angeles are fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Los Angeles streets. Instead of rioting, they should be thanking ICE officers who every single day wake up and make our communities safer.”

Below is a list of some of the violent criminal illegal aliens arrested in ICE’s Los Angeles Operation on Sunday:

Eswin Uriel Castro

ICE arrested Eswin Uriel Castro, a previously deported illegal alien. Castro has criminal convictions for child molestation and being armed with a dangerous weapon. He has also been arrested for robbery and domestic violence.

Anastacio Enrique Solis-Salinas

ICE arrested Anastacio Enrique Solis-Salinas, a convicted criminal from Nicaragua. His criminal history includes convictions for domestic violence and hit and run. Additionally, he’s been arrested for willful cruelty to a child.

Rafael Gamez-Sanchez

ICE arrested Rafael Gamez-Sanchez, an illegal alien, with a criminal conviction for vehicular manslaughter.

Miguel Angel Palafox-Montes

ICE arrested Miguel Angel Palafox-Montes, an illegal alien, with criminal convictions for grand theft, narcotics violations, and identity theft. He has also been arrested for battery and burglary. Palafox-Montes has previously been voluntarily returned to Mexico twice.

Dzhakhar Aslambekov

ICE arrested Dzhakhar Aslambekov, an illegal alien from Russia. Aslambekov was recently detained for fraud related to Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards used to access government assistance programs.

