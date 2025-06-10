DHS Announces It Will Forgive Failure to Depart Fines for Illegal Aliens who Self-Deport Through the CBP Home App

With a free flight, $1,000 stipend, and forgiveness of fines, illegal aliens have no excuse to stay in the United States

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced illegal aliens who self-deport through the CBP Home App will receive forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the United States (U.S.). Currently an illegal alien can be fined nearly $1,000 per day they do not depart after a final deportation order. Additionally, an illegal alien can also be fined for failing to depart in a timely manner after a voluntary departure order. DHS has issued over 9,000 fine notices to illegal aliens for a total of almost $3 billion. In addition, DHS has made the CBP Home Mobile App more user friendly by eliminating certain steps and making it easier than ever for illegal aliens to self-deport.

“If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “If you don’t, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return. If you are in this country illegally, self-deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way.”

Illegal aliens who use the CBP Home Mobile App to self-deport also receive cost-free travel and a $1,000 exit bonus, paid after their return is confirmed through the app. Self-deportation is the safest and most cost-efficient way to leave the U.S. By self-deporting, illegal aliens take control of their departure and may preserve the opportunity to come back to the U.S. the right and legal way in the future.

CBP Home is available for free on any Apple or Android device via Apple’s App Store and Google Play, or directly from DHS.gov. For further information, visit DHS.gov/CBPhome.