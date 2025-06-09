Port Stanvac’s coastal transformation starts now

The future of Port Stanvac is set to take shape with the public release of the site’s Master Plan, outlining a bold vision for the redevelopment of Adelaide’s southern coastline.

This significant milestone heralds the next phase in transforming the former oil refinery into a thriving community hub, blending homes, businesses and open spaces while restoring public access to the coast.

The development will return the site of the fomer oil refinery to the community and see Port Stanvac redeveloped area for a mix of housing, business and community services.

Around 8,000 people are expected to be able to live in the new Port Stanvac, with an expected economic boost to the local community of $508 million.

The release of the Master Plan coincides with the initiation of a new code amendment that will allow planning to proceed on the development site.

With the approval of the Proposal to Initiate the Port Stanvac Mixed Use Code Amendment by the Minister for Planning, work on mapping out how the space at Port Stanvac will come to life can get underway.

The new code amendment seeks to officially unlock the 230-hectare area, allowing for up to 3,600 new residential dwellings, including a mix of apartments, townhouses, aged care, serviced accommodation as well as low density allotments.

Late last year the Malinauskas Labor Government, with developer MAB and site owner Exxon Mobil, announced plans to completely unlock the site for homes, open space, employment and community facilities, with beach access to what is a currently inaccessible stretch of Adelaide’s coast.

Approximately 64 hectares of the area will be dedicated to employment uses, including retail and commercial uses within a neighbourhood centre, creating 1,700 new jobs.

The development will also unlock 40 hectares of coastline, with plans to preserve sensitive environmental areas, with an expected yield of $8.5 million each year in benefits to the local community from access to currently closed off beach. More than 30% of the site is planned to become open space.

Port Stanvac is close to major transport routes with Lonsdale/ Dyson Road and the Seaford train line including the Lonsdale train station, located immediately east of the site.

Click here to view the new Master Plan map.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The transformation of Port Stanvac will set a new benchmark for how we can repurpose underutilised land to create thriving, connected communities that offer housing, jobs, and lifestyle opportunities for thousands of South Australians.

We are committed to ensuring that this development not only delivers homes and jobs, but also returns a beautiful stretch of our coastline to the community for everyone to enjoy.

With the initiation of this code amendment, the new Port Stanvac goes from being a concept to a work in progress.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard MP, Member for Reynell

The release of this master plan is the start of what will be a significant redevelopment of this stunning part of our southern community.

This proposal opens up one of the most beautiful coastal locations in South Australia. It will be welcomed by O’Sullivan Beach and other nearby residents who have long advocated for access to this stunning beach, as well as for more green space and sporting fields, and housing for their kids and grandkids.

Port Stanvac is a really important part of the Malinauskas Government’s delivery of its commitment to open up more housing opportunities for future generations and a really welcome step forward in the south.

Attributable to Alex Dighton MP, Member for Black

The preservation and public access to 40 hectares of coastline including a spectacular beach is a very exciting development for our community.

The 3600 residential dwellings with a mixture of residential types will provide important housing supply in the South particular for residents who looking to downsize.

Attributable to Andrew Buxton, MAB Managing Director

We welcome the Minister for Planning’s approval of our Code Amendment initiation proposal supporting another major step toward delivering our vision for Port Stanvac.

Our vision is a new community for Adelaide, comprising much needed housing, strategically located employment land and opening community access to the beach and 40 hectares of coastline.

Attributable to Mayor Moira Were, City of Onkaparinga

The City of Onkaparinga welcomes the announcement for the transformation of Port Stanvac – a unique, one-off opportunity to drive new economic, social and environmental benefits to Onkaparinga and the state.

Following years of advocacy from the council, community and local businesses, we’re focused on working with the state government and MAB to ensure Onkaparinga’s wishes are front of mind to deliver a balance of affordable housing, industrial land supply and open space, including access to the stunning coastline.