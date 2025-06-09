Southwark suburb boundaries finalised

Release date: 09/06/25

The boundaries for the new suburb of Southwark have been confirmed, marking a significant milestone in the restoration of a historic suburb and the transformation of a key inner-city precinct.

The suburb boundaries will create a clearly defined suburb of just over 26 hectares, encompassing the former West End Brewery site and extending into selected residential and commercial areas.

Southwark will be bordered by the River Torrens to the North and Port Road to the East and will extend to include landholdings who have expressed a desire for their properties to be included in the area designated Southwark between Stirling Street to Anderson Street, following Cawthorne Street south to Light Terrace.

The boundaries were decided following extensive community consultation and careful consideration of feedback and will frame a suburb with a shape and area that aligns with other suburbs in the vicinity.

Southwark will retain the postcode of 5031.

The Southwark suburb is steeped in history, being the first section of suburban land surveyed outside of the City of Adelaide. Colonel William Light built his home ‘Theberton Cottage’ on the site.

Last month, the Malinauskas Labor Government announced ‘Southwark Grounds’, which will transform the former West End Brewery site into a vibrant mixed-use urban community.

Up to 1,300 new homes alongside retail, commercial, hospitality and community spaces will breathe new life into this historic location.

The decision on the final boundaries followed an extensive consultation period, including letterbox drops, online engagement via the YourSAy website and direct engagement with affected residents and businesses.

The State Government remains committed to working with the community to ensure the successful delivery of the Southwark Grounds project and the ongoing revitalisation of the wider suburb.

Click here to see the new Southwark boundaries.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The confirmation of Southwark’s boundaries is the next step in our vision of creating a thriving, connected inner-city community. It reflects our commitment to honouring the past while building a vibrant future for generations to come.

Establishing these boundaries is the result of extensive consultation and listening carefully to the community and local stakeholders.

Bringing back Southwark is about more than just new housing - it’s about creating a place where people want to live, work and play.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

I have been very pleased to engage with and listen to my community and convey the very clear feedback to the Government throughout this process.

These final boundaries show that the Malinauskas Government has listened and been willing to take feedback on board, and I’m confident that the new suburb of Southwark will be a prime destination for people seeking community-centred near-city living for many years to come.