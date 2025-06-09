State Budget secures future of marine research

Release date: 08/06/25

The Malinauskas Government has secured the future of marine research in South Australia with $44 million committed in the 2025–26 State Budget for a new state-of-the-art coastal research vessel.

The new 37.7-metre coastal research vessel will support a wide range of marine research, including fisheries, aquaculture, climate science, oceanography and significant marine events such as the Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) that is currently affecting South Australia.

The vessel will be equipped with advanced sensors and technology, enabling the collection of critical data, which will significantly contribute to addressing known data gaps in national databases and enhancing oceanographic forecast models.

The vessel will also play a crucial role in deploying and maintaining coastal observing platforms, including moorings that can be equipped with advanced sensors designed to detect HABs, which will help guide effective response strategies.

Equipped with hi-tech oceanographic tools, the vessel will also allow for the collection of water samples and comprehensive data from various depths throughout the water column.

The vessel is funded through a $44 million commitment, comprising $25.35 million in State funding and matched with $19 million from the Commonwealth Government through the National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Strategy (NCRIS).

It will enable the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI), the research division of the Department of Primary Industries and Regions, to progress into procurement and design, with construction expected to begin in 2027.

The new vessel will replace the 40-year-old MRV Ngerin, which has served as a cornerstone of South Australia's marine research capability and has undertaken over 500 voyages but is now unable to meet the growing demands of modern marine science.

The vessel will be the only dedicated coastal research vessel operating in southern Australia east of Esperance, giving South Australia a competitive edge in attracting national projects, research collaborations and supporting the development of the “blue economy”.

Once operational, the vessel is expected to support over 200 days at sea each year, providing critical infrastructure for agencies, universities, and industry across the nation, and strengthening South Australia’s reputation for world-leading marine science.

The vessel is anticipated to be operational by late 2029.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

South Australia’s marine industries and coastal environment are vital to our state’s economy and way of life — and investing in a modern research vessel ensures we remain leaders in marine science and sustainable development.

This new vessel will enable world-class research to support our $477 million fisheries and aquaculture industries, expand our knowledge of the oceans, and strengthen our capacity to respond to climate change, biosecurity threats, and marine events like the algal bloom currently impacting South Australian waters.

This is a once-in-a-generation investment that will benefit South Australia and the broader southern Australian research community for decades to come.