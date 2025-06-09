Thousands affected by contaminated blood scandal to get bespoke NHS psychological

Thousands of people affected and infected by the contaminated blood scandal in England will be able to self-refer from today for psychological treatment from a bespoke new NHS service.

The nationwide service, which began treating its first patients last September, will include access to talking therapies, peer support and psychosocial support, as well as other treatments for those with physical or mental health needs.

Following a phased roll-out, the Infected Blood Psychological Service is now open in all areas of England and is available to anyone infected by the contaminated blood scandal as well as bereaved partners, parents, children, and their extended families.

From today, patients will be able to self-refer by phone, or they can also be referred to the service by their GP or other specialist services.

Eligible individuals will be offered a comprehensive psychological review with a psychologist or psychological therapist with specialist expertise in issues facing those infected or affected by contaminated blood or blood products, which will help guide tailored mental health care plans.

As part of the service, patients will be able to access virtual peer support forums to connect with others who have been infected or affected, as well as the option of regional in-person networks where capacity allows.

Through new ‘regional navigators’, the NHS service will also offer additional social support to individuals in other areas of their lives, such as with benefits, housing services or employment and financial advice.

The bespoke support service has been designed following significant research and engagement with those infected and affected, their families and NHS staff, and is being hosted by 16 specialist providers across England, following an open procurement process.

As the service has been rolled out, it has initially been offered to those already known to the providers, with around 150 individuals accessing it since September 2024. However, anyone infected or affected by the contaminated blood scandal can now self-refer for treatment, or be referred by their doctor.

The service’s establishment follows the recommendation by Sir Brian Langstaff in the Infected Blood Inquiry’s Second Interim Report in April 2023, which set out the need for a bespoke psychological support service in England.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS Co-National Medical Director (Secondary Care), said: “Our thoughts remain with everyone infected and affected by the contaminated blood scandal and I would like to reiterate our deepest apologies for the role the NHS played in their suffering and loss.

“Following the recommendations of the Inquiry, this new service represents a vital step in ensuring patients and families affected in England can be offered tailored psychological treatment and support, and we are pleased that specialist clinics are now open in all areas of England.

“This bespoke psychological treatment is already making a difference to the lives of the first people to access it, and we now want to ensure everyone eligible is aware of the services provided – you can self-refer for treatment by calling 0300 131 0444 or find out more information on the Infected Blood Psychological Service website: infectedbloodpsychologicalservice.nhs.uk”.

Steph, who was referred into the Infected Blood Psychological Service at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, said: “Although I was initially hesitant about the service, I’m now so pleased my consultant referred me. Since the start of the Infected Blood Inquiry, my mental health has significantly declined, but the service has been huge help and my psychologist has been incredibly supportive”.

Claire Murdoch, NHS national mental health director, said: “The contaminated blood scandal and the subsequent long fight for answers have had life-altering physical and psychological impacts for thousands across the country and the NHS is determined to ensure that anyone infected or affected can receive evidence-based support and treatment.

“It has been so important that the Infected Blood Psychological Service has been co-designed with members of the infected blood community to ensure the best and most personalised care possible, and we are very grateful to all our partners who have helped establish these vital new services”.

Nicola Leahey, from Lancashire was infected with Hepatitis C following blood transfusions in 1975 and/or 1980, when she was 28 years old with three children under the age of five. Unfortunately, in 2006 she had to take early retirement from a senior position in the NHS at the age of 55, due to extreme lethargy, constant health problems and stress – she was eventually diagnosed in 2009 and received treatment with Ribavirin and Interferon in 2010, which had a life-changing impact.

Nicola has been part of an expert advisory group to the Infected Blood Psychological Service, involved in helping co-design the service including how service user records are managed and an induction package provided to staff to help provide the best care for patients.

Nicola said: “After my diagnosis, I felt that my body had been violated, that I had been physically and mentally abused, stripped of my dignity, my self-esteem diminished, I mourned lost opportunities, I felt betrayed. The treatment I received had horrific medical and psychological effects. During this time I became depressed and wondered what was the point of living. I lost trust in the medical profession.

“So many of us have long awaited the opportunity to have professional support to try to cope with the trauma and life-long effects that we’ve been subjected to. I’m thrilled that this much-needed service is now operational for both those infected and affected members of the infected blood community across England”.

Dr Michelle Kilmurray, Principal Clinical Psychologist for the Infected Blood Psychological Service at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The impact of the infected blood scandal cannot be underestimated and continues to be felt today, both by those directly affected and by the families and communities who lost loved ones as a consequence.

“The new service is here for all those who have been impacted by scandal and gives them access to a safe space, where they are listened to and understood. We work with people to create individual care plans to provide the best possible care”.