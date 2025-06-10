American Lending Center Advances to 31 I-956F Approvals with Latest Dual Approvals in Utah

We are grateful for the opportunity to support projects that bring long-term benefits to rural communities and underserved areas.” — John Shen

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Lending Center (ALC) , a leading private lender and federally designated regional center operator, recently received back-to-back I-956F approvals for a hospitality project in Utah. These approvals mark ALC’s 30th and 31st federal project approvals since the Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) was enacted in March 2022 — reinforcing its industry-leading track record.Over the past three years, ALC has successfully financed over 30 EB-5 projects across 17 states and 11 industries, including commercial real estate, vertical farming, clean energy, and hospital/medical facilities. Each project is designed with a clear plan to generate significant job creation — often in rural areas where employment opportunities are limited.I-956F applications are reviewed by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This approval is a required step for a regional center to advance an EB-5 investment project and enables applicants to file for U.S. permanent residency.ALC and its founder, John Shen, have remained committed to job creation and economic development. Of the 31 projects approved under the RIA, 23 are in rural areas, five are in high-unemployment areas, and three support essential government infrastructure such as hospitals. Together, these projects demonstrate ALC’s consistent effort to direct capital toward regions with limited access to long-term financing, supporting local economies and strengthening community foundations.“We are grateful for the opportunity to support projects that bring long-term benefits to rural communities and underserved areas,” said Shen. “This milestone reflects our team’s dedication to advancing sustainable success through integrity, transparency, and accountability — values that have guided us since day one.”Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Irvine, California, American Lending Center has provided over $2.3 billion in loans and investments to thousands of companies in all 50 states.About American Lending Center: American Lending Center Holdings (ALCH) manages 14 EB-5 regional centers that may sponsor projects anywhere in the continental United States and Hawaii. Since 2009, ALCH has raised EB-5 capital for over 100 projects in 31 states including I-956F approvals from USCIS of 31 projects. ALCH has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” for five consecutive years (2020–2024) and was also ranked among “America’s Fastest Growing Companies” by Financial Times in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025. American Lending Center LLC (ALC), a mission-driven California-regulated lender, is a licensed SBA 7(a) and SSBCI lender. Together, ALCH and ALC have supported the creation or retention of over 140,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, underwriting impactful projects that foster economic growth.

