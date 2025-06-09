6/9/25 – HAWAIʻI ISLAND RESERVES TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE JULY 1-2 FOR ANIMAL CONTROL ACTIVITIES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

HAWAIʻI ISLAND RESERVES TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE JULY 1-2 FOR ANIMAL CONTROL ACTIVITIES

HILO, Hawaiʻi – Animal control activities targeting feral goats, feral sheep and mouflon/feral sheep hybrids are scheduled for July 1-2, 2025 on Hawaiʻi Island. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will conduct the operations using ground-based and aerial methods.

The federal government mandates these actions to protect the habitat of the palila, a critically endangered native forest bird with a dwindling wild population. Control efforts will take place within critical palila habitat areas, including:

Mauna Kea Forest Reserve (Unit A)

Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve (Unit K)

Palila Mitigation Lands

Kaʻohe Game Management Area (Unit G)

During control operations, public access to these areas will be restricted. Limited access for animal salvage purposes will be allowed by permit only on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, July 1 – Access begins at 6 a.m.

Wednesday, July 2 – Access begins at 7 a.m.

For detailed information on control activities, schedules, salvage permit applications and access conditions, please visit the DOFAW website or contact the Hilo DOFAW office at 808-974-4221.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Hawai‘i Island Reserves Closure for Animal Control (various):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/abpfno8q08g4zxthcl0li/ACDcwNEUuxDkfT76Kf0AWhM?rlkey=t9mkihd76xptef1gxqg036vxp&st=8tcy86n8&dl=0

Legal Notice of Animal Control Activities: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2025/05/LN-Mauna-Kea-Closure-7-1-25-DGS-part-1-signed.pdf

Explore Outdoor Hawaiʻi Hunting Page: https://outdoor.hawaii.gov/hunting/

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Department of Land and Natural Resources, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]