Cleaning up Trump’s mess, California surges regional law enforcement response in Los Angeles

California’s mutual aid system, which is overseen by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, has been in place for decades and provides a framework for neighboring law enforcement agencies to assist one another during times of emergency. To ensure continued coordination among all law enforcement partners, the Governor has activated the State Operations Center to remain vigilant in the days to come.

“While Washington choreographed these chaotic events, the LAPD and local law enforcement continue to effectively respond,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “There is a strong local mutual aid agreement here in California and it has already been activated according to policy. To our local law enforcement partners: thank you for having our back just as we have yours.”

640+ Highway Patrol Officers on the ground

Through joint unified command between the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD), the Governor is surging five CHP Special Response Teams of nearly 400 additional officers into Los Angeles in support of LAPD. In addition, CHP has activated a regional Tactical Alert, which provides more than 250 CHP officers to assist with roadway and highway safety in Los Angeles.

“The California Highway Patrol’s top priority is the safety of every community we serve. We are working in full coordination with our local and state public safety partners to ensure a unified, strategic response,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The CHP is committed to restoring calm and protecting our communities with professionalism and resolve.”

A little over 300 of the 2,000 federalized National Guard members are on the ground in Los Angeles, the rest are awaiting orders.

240+ officers from neighboring jurisdictions providing mutual aid

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, in coordination with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), has formally requested mutual aid assistance from law enforcement agencies within and outside of Los Angeles County to support LAPD, and approved the following mobilization:

20 deputies from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

83 deputies from Orange County Sheriff’s Department

32 deputies from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

44 deputies from Ventura County Sheriff’s Department

80 officers from municipal police agencies within Los Angeles County

To bring further support to the region, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has already provided more than 200 deputies to support the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

“This collaboration ensures a unified response and reinforces public safety efforts across the region. The Department remains committed to leveraging all available mutual aid channels to protect our communities and support our regional partners during the ongoing civil unrest,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna.

“Cal OES is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all Californians. We are working closely with local leaders to ensure they have the support they need to keep communities safe, uphold rights, and de-escalate tensions,” said Nancy Ward, Cal OES Director. “This collaborative approach ensures appropriate resources respond swiftly and effectively while protecting the public.”

“We are grateful for the swift and coordinated response from our mutual aid partners,” said Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell. “This unified effort allows us to maintain public safety, officer safety and restore order. I also want to use this opportunity to thank those who have protested peacefully. To those who continue to incite violence and vandalize our communities, our investigative teams are actively reviewing video footage and pursuing all leads. Just because you haven’t been arrested yet, doesn’t mean you won’t be.”

Stay peaceful, never resort to violence

As the entire region comes together to keep the peace, this is a reminder to Californians that they have a right to speak out, but they must remain peaceful. Those who engage in protests and demonstrations must always emphasize partnership, unity and non-violence. So far, officers have at least 40 arrests due to vandalism, looting and violence.

“I want to make it crystal clear, you can hurl insults at whoever you want. However, if you hurl cinder blocks, light vehicles on fire, destroy property and assault law enforcement officers, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. “Our First Amendment right is precious and we will protect it, but if you cross the line and commit criminal acts, please know this is your warning.”