New Book Offers a Human-Centered Evaluation of America’s Founding Values and Civic Identity

We the People and Our Freedom Charters” by John K. Pitkethly, MA, LMHC Explores the History, Psychology, and Philosophy Behind the American Republic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era of political polarization and cultural confusion, We the People and Our Freedom Charters by John K. Pitkethly, MA, LMHC, offers a timely and deeply reflective look at the foundations of American democracy—not merely as documents in a museum, but as living ideas that shaped the identity of a nation.

Spanning 315 pages, the book dives into the historical, philosophical, and psychological forces that gave birth to the American constitutional republic. Pitkethly draws on decades of study in sociology, mental health counseling, and history to provide what he calls a “human-centered evaluation” of America’s origin story. He analyzes the country as one might a person—its family tree, conception, birth, character development, and current identity crisis.

The book introduces the concept of “Our Freedom Charters,” which includes the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and all subsequent amendments—not just as static texts, but as the product of the collective ideas and actions that formed a new nation. While the “Charters of Freedom” sit in the National Archives, Pitkethly’s Our Freedom Charters reclaims their broader meaning, inviting readers to re-engage with the values, context, and intentions behind these foundational ideals.

“I didn’t set out to write a political book,” says Pitkethly. “What emerged was an unofficial psychoanalysis of the American republic—a reflection of how our collective understanding of freedom, rights, and civic responsibility has evolved and fractured.”

Pitkethly, a licensed mental health counselor with a master’s in Counselor Education from the University of Central Florida, blends his passion for psychology and history to produce a unique, accessible guide for readers who feel disconnected from the American story. His motivation stemmed from witnessing societal unrest and public misinformation, especially in 2017, prompting him to offer clarity, context, and hope for constructive dialogue.

Key Messages from the Book:

1. Freedom depends on an informed citizenry.

2. The American people are increasingly disconnected from their founding principles.

3. Constructive disagreement is possible—and necessary—for a functioning democracy.

4. Despite current challenges, Americans enjoy unprecedented opportunities—and must recognize them.

Whether you're a concerned citizen, educator, student, or someone simply seeking truth beyond politics, We the People and Our Freedom Charters serves as both a call to remember and a guide to rediscover the essence of American life.

About the Author:

John K. Pitkethly, MA, LMHC, is a licensed mental health counselor and owner of a private counseling practice in north central Florida. With academic roots in sociology and mental health counseling, he brings a multidisciplinary perspective to American history and its psychological underpinnings. This is his first published book, born of decades of study and a desire to reconnect readers with America’s philosophical heritage.

For more information, visit: www.ourfreedomcharters.com

Global Book Network - John K Pitkethly, author of We the People and Our Freedom Charters

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.