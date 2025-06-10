Crab Island Journeys Celebrates Summer with the Largest Tiki Cruise Boat on the Emerald Coast

Crab Island Journeys Tiki Cruise Boat Crab Island Journeys' Logo.

Crab Island Journeys is ready to celebrate the summer season with private group tours to Crab Island on the largest tiki cruise boat on the Emerald Coast.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crab Island Journeys, the local go-to for boat tours to Crab Island, is celebrating summer with the largest tiki cruise boat on the Emerald Coast. They are proud to offer customizable cruises for unforgettable experiences at Crab Island and are located at 10 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton, FL 32548.

Crab Island Journeys offers this spacious tiki cruise boat for three-hour cruises, accommodating up to 30 passengers. The private cruise to Crab Island is made to be customized for any occasion, from corporate events to bachelorette parties. Crab Island Journeys’ tiki-themed party boat is captained and equipped with a sound system, comfortable seating, and an ice-filled cooler in which guests are encouraged to put their favorite snacks and beverages.

“We have the largest Tiki Cruise Boat on the Emerald Coast, and we’re ready to take you out to Crab Island,” said Rob Slye, the Owner of Crab Island Journeys. “It’s great being able to say that. Our goal is to make sure all our guests feel welcomed and accommodated for any occasion they’re celebrating.”

The Crab Island Journeys team is thrilled to be celebrating summer on the tiki cruise boat, and they invite locals and vacationers to join them for a Crab Island cruise with a captain. With games and floats stocked on board, the boat and the team are ready to create memorable experiences on the Emerald Coast.

“We’re looking forward to making summer 2025 unforgettable,” said Slye.

To book a cruise, call (850) 888-0023 or visit their website at www.crabislandjourneys.com.

About Crab Island Journeys

Crab Island Journeys specializes in tiki-themed cruises that are customizable for every occasion. With the largest tiki cruise boat on the Emerald Coast, the crew is available for private group tours to Crab Island for a unique water experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.