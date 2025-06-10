Brad Feld Talks ‘Give First,’ Vulnerability, and Leadership in Must-Hear Episode of Outsider Inc.

Outsider Inc. is dedicated to visionary leaders breaking the mold of entrepreneurship.

Podcast Born from Mentorship Gains Momentum as Feld’s New Book Give First Nears Release

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outsider Inc., a new podcast that explores visionary leaders breaking the mold of entrepreneurship, has quietly built a wave of early momentum—and with its most personal episode yet, featuring legendary entrepreneur and venture capitalist Brad Feld, the show is stepping into the national spotlight.Timed to coincide with the June 24 release of Feld’s new book, Give First: The Power of Mentorship, the episode goes far deeper than a typical book-tour interview. It’s a raw and intimate conversation that reveals the relationship behind the mic—because Feld didn’t just inspire this episode. He helped inspire the show itself.“Brad is a revered figure in entrepreneurship,” says host Ian Hathaway, co-founder of FOVC and Feld’s co-author of The Startup Community Way. “But this conversation isn’t about his résumé. It’s about the values and mentorship that helped shape many careers—mine included.”Now seven episodes in, Outsider Inc. has quickly become a destination for candid, deeply human conversations with people who built generation-defining companies as outsiders. Previous guests include:• Scott Dorsey, Co-Founder of ExactTarget ($2.5B Salesforce exit)• Michael Praeger, Co-Founder & CEO of AvidXchange ($2.2B TPG/Corpay exit)• Wade Foster, Co-Founder & CEO of Zapier ($5B valuation)• Linda Rottenberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Endeavor ($75B in revenues generated by Endeavor Entrepreneurs annually)• Kevin O’Connor, Co-Founder and CEO of DoubleClick ($3.1B Google exit)The episode unpacks Feld’s business philosophy and how it shaped his legacy across Techstars, Foundry, and beyond. It also explores topics few executives dare touch: mental health, personal relationships, and the emotional toll of leadership in today’s business world.For Hathaway, the conversation isn’t just meaningful—it explores a major catalyst for the entire show. For media, it’s a story of mentorship turned movement—released just as Feld re-enters the conversation with his most important book yet.The episode premieres June 11 on all major podcast platforms.About Outsider Inc.Outsider Inc. is dedicated to visionary leaders breaking the mold of entrepreneurship. Each episode delivers exclusive interviews and insider insights from exceptional founders building generation-defining companies as outsiders. Join us for an in-depth exploration into the real-life stories of entrepreneurs from unexpected places and backgrounds who overcame early setbacks, built resilient teams without following the traditional playbook, and created thriving ecosystems in overlooked markets. Whether you’re a first-time founder, seasoned innovator, or investor, you’ll gain actionable strategies, unconventional wisdom, and practical takeaways to help you navigate your entrepreneurial journey—no matter where you come from.Learn more at outsiderinc.substack.com Media Contact:Andy Shoreandy@spellbinder.media847.501.0818

