Attorney General James Takes Action to Support Harvard University in Challenge Against Illegal Funding Freeze

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined a coalition of 20 other attorneys general in supporting Harvard University’s legal challenge to the federal government’s unlawful cancellation of more than $2 billion in federal funding to the university. In an amicus brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Attorney General James and the coalition argue that, in addition to endangering Harvard’s research work, the unprecedented funding freeze threatens the economic health, scientific leadership, and innovation of states like New York that rely on strong research institutions.

“In New York and nationwide, our research universities are fundamental to innovation, economic strength, and public health advances,” said Attorney General James. “We all benefit when our research institutions are strong, and the federal government’s decision to abruptly pull funding from Harvard should worry us all. This move threatens thousands of jobs, halts critical research on diseases like ALS and breast cancer, and undercuts the local economies and communities that these universities support. We are standing with Harvard to oppose this attack on science and innovation.”

On April 11, the federal government sent Harvard a letter outlining a series of demands that the university must satisfy in order to receive federal research funding that had already been committed to the school. Attorney General James and the coalition note that in response to those demands, Harvard rightly refused to relinquish its academic independence, and the federal government subsequently announced that it was freezing over $2 billion in federal funding to the university. Harvard has since filed a lawsuit against the administration, and the university is requesting that a judge move quickly to declare the administration’s actions unlawful.

Attorney General James and the coalition are supporting this request for expedited judgment. In their brief, the attorneys general argue that the administration’s punitive and unlawful funding freeze, which poses an unprecedented threat to Harvard, would have devastating spillover effects on other states’ economies if their research institutions were targeted in the same way. The attorneys general detail the enormous role that research universities like Harvard play in the economy, education, and health of their home states. The attorneys general emphasize that federal research funding is essential for medical breakthroughs, the development of new technologies, and the training of future scientists and healthcare professionals.

In New York alone, independent research institutions support tens of thousands of jobs, generate millions in economic activity, and collaborate with state and local partners to improve public health, education, housing, and more. The attorneys general warn that a freeze in research funding will have cascading effects: halting projects midstream, forcing layoffs, shuttering community programs, and driving scientific talent abroad.

Attorney General James and the coalition are urging the court to grant Harvard’s motion for summary judgment and immediately end the unlawful funding freeze.

Joining Attorney General James in submitting this brief, which was led by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, are the attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.