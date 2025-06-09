Fairbanks Jury Finds Matthew Myers Guilty of Murder in the Second Degree

June 6, 2025

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Friday, a Fairbanks jury returned guilty verdicts against 45-year-old Matthew Myers of Fairbanks for Murder in the Second Degree, Misconduct involving Weapons in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree and Reckless Endangerment. For his convictions, Myers faces a sentence of 15 years to 99 years on the murder charge and a sentence of up to 10 years on the misconduct involving weapons charge and a sentence of up to 5 years on the assault charges.

On May 6, 2022, Court Services Officers from the Fairbanks Courthouse were outside when they heard gunshots. Officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Cushman. The victim, Rolando Pressley, 29, was on the sidewalk suffering from seven gunshot wounds. EMS responded and transferred Pressley to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooter, Matthew Myers, was detained at the scene. The Fairbanks Police Department responded to the scene and interviewed Myers. Myers admitted to being angry at the victim for starting a dumpster fire at his apartment earlier that day. Myers did not know Pressley, but he went looking for him because he was angry about the fire. When Myers located Pressley, he started to follow him, yelling at him about the fire. Myers said Pressley eventually turned around and lunged at him. Pressley did not say anything to Myers and did not have a weapon. Myers fired eight shots ultimately killing Pressley. Myers claimed he shot Pressley in self-defense

Assistant District Attorney Katie Gonsalves, who prosecuted the case, thanks the Fairbanks Police Department for their hard work in investigating the crimes.

Mr. Myers is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bail status pending his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 29.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at 907-451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.