Terra Metals Inc. and Lunda Resources Confirm 96.5% Copper Recovery and Solar-Powered Green Production at Kalaba Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LUSAKA, Zambia, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Metals Inc., in partnership with its Zambian subsidiary Lunda Resources Ltd., is proud to announce a major metallurgical breakthrough at the Kalaba Copper Project in Northwestern Zambia. Independent testing conducted by Dr. Yotamu Hara of YCS Sustainable Solutions Ltd. confirms flotation recoveries exceeding 96.5%, with concentrate grades of 26.91% Cu—a remarkable result for oxide-dominant ore.

Technical Highlights:

96.52% cumulative copper recovery using flotation (see p. 30 of Hara Report), with sulphide concentrates at 26.91% Cu and oxide concentrates at 4.31% Cu.

Flotation made possible through advanced chemistry, particularly the use of CMC depressants to manage high talc content (up to 54%), previously considered a major processing barrier.

The ore’s upgrade potential allows for low-cost leaching via solvent extraction, positioning Kalaba among Africa’s lowest-cost green copper producers.

An NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate is expected to be released before the end of July 2025.



A Model for Green Critical Minerals:

Full environmental clearance has been granted by ZEMA (Zambia Environmental Management Agency).

A 5 MW solar energy facility has been completed and approved, with plans to expand to 100 MW—enabling carbon-neutral production of copper and cobalt.

Terra Metals and its partners will become Zambia’s first large-scale producers of green critical metals, powered almost entirely by solar energy.



Traditional & Community Support:

Terra Metals acknowledges the tremendous support of His Royal Highness Senior Chief Sailunga and Chief Ntambu of the Lunda people. Their leadership and collaboration have played a vital role in advancing the Kalaba Project with integrity and respect for local communities.

Regional Upside:

In addition to Kalaba, the company holds a large-scale exploration license through Central Africa Renewable Energy, covering a prospective copper-cobalt zone immediately south of Ivanhoe’s world-class Kamoa-Kakula Mine in the DRC Copperbelt.

Chairman’s Statement:

“This isn’t just a technical success—it’s a declaration that Zambia can lead in responsible, solar-powered production of the world’s most critical minerals. Kalaba is proof that innovation, sustainability, and community partnership can deliver real value.”

— Mumena Mushinge, Chairman, Terra Metals Inc. and Lunda Resources.

Next Milestones:

NI 43-101 Report expected before July 31, 2025

240TPH concentrator commissioning in September 2025

Solar expansion to 100 MW

Phase 2 exploration and geophysics at DRC-bordering tenement



