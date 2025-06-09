Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,693 in the last 365 days.

California's February bar exam mess is costing millions to clean up

The State Bar of California said on Thursday that it has hired a consulting firm to review the scoring of its February bar exam, adding to the millions the organization has spent to clean up a mess from the botched test rollout.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California's February bar exam mess is costing millions to clean up

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more