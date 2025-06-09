California's February bar exam mess is costing millions to clean up

The State Bar of California said on Thursday that it has hired a consulting firm to review the scoring of its February bar exam, adding to the millions the organization has spent to clean up a mess from the botched test rollout.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.