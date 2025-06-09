Aspen Ideas: Health 2025 Launches Agenda Spotlighting Bold Innovations and Urgent Challenges in Health

From June 22-25, 160 leading minds will explore cutting-edge innovations and pressing issues shaping the future of health, medicine, and science. Speakers include NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, former Assistant Administrator for Global Health at USAID Atul Gawande, Google’s Karen DeSalvo, author and advocate Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and Pivotal Ventures’ Brooke Anderson.

Aspen, CO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aspen Ideas: Health, the Aspen Institute's annual premiere health gathering, launched its agenda and full speaker lineup. From June 22-25, policymakers, healthcare providers, public health practitioners, researchers, business leaders, tech innovators, artists, and more, will gather on our Colorado campus for in-depth conversations on bold strategies for improving health outcomes. Below are some highlights of the 65 sessions to come. See the full agenda here and the full speaker list here.

In Conversation with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya

In one of his earliest public appearances since taking the leadership post at the National Institutes of Health, Jay Bhattacharya will sit down with Stefanie Ilgenfritz of The Wall Street Journal to outline his vision for what he has called “the crown jewel of American biomedical sciences” and discuss his top priorities, including improving population health, fostering innovation, restoring public trust in science.





Behind the Vote: How the ACA Became Law

In this behind-the-scenes look back, Nancy Pelosi, 52nd Speaker of the US House of Representatives, will reveal the twists, turns, policy debates, and compromises that led to the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. She will be joined by Kathleen Sebelius and Sylvia Mathews Burwell, Secretaries of the US Department of Health and Human Services when the ACA was developed, enacted, and implemented, and Former Congressman Charlie Dent, who will guide the conversation.





Global Health at a Turning Point

Two renowned global health leaders will talk about upheavals, risks, and opportunities. Atul Gawande, a former senior health official in the Biden Administration, and Deborah Birx, who held senior health positions in both the Bush and Trump administrations, will tackle evolving health challenges around the world. As the US pulls back from its traditionally dominant role, where do we go from here? Apoorva Mandavilli of The New York Times will moderate.





Artificial Intelligence Revolution

AI is penetrating every corner of medicine––from advancements in clinical care and research, such as diagnostic analysis and drug discovery, to increased operational efficiencies, like streamlining scheduling and electronic health record management. But the technology isn’t perfect and regulatory, legal, and ethical concerns need to be addressed. Karen DeSalvo of Google, Micky Tripathi of the Mayo Clinic, and Nita Farahany of the Duke Initiative for Science & Society, will take a deep dive into the promise and perils with Erin Brodwin of Axios.





Is There Anything GLP-1s Can’t Do?

GLP-1 drugs have been approved to treat obesity and diabetes and scientists are excited about their promise in cardiology, brain health, addiction treatment, liver disease, and even sleep disorders. Why are these drugs so powerful? What do we know about their long-term risks and benefits? How do we ensure access? Martha Gulati of Cedars Sinai's Smidt Heart Institute, Diana Thiara of the UCSF Weight Management Program, and Nora Volkow of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, will sit down with Alice Park of TIME for a deep dive.





Health Philanthropy’s Role in a Changing Landscape

Philanthropies are pivotal players in the health ecosystem. With cutbacks in government investment looming, philanthropic leaders are reassessing their roles and considering how best to deploy resources to maximize impact and drive change through innovation, partnerships, system redesign, and advocacy. Three leaders––Brooke Anderson of Pivotal Ventures, Richard Besser of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Karen McNeil-Miller of The Colorado Health Foundation––will share their insights with Bertha Coombs of CNBC.





Sophie Grégoire Trudeau: A Personal Wellness Journey

In her new book, “Closer Together”, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, a renowned Canadian mental health advocate, chronicles her own emotional journey and draws on the wisdom of experts in psychology, psychiatry, trauma, and personal relationships, to share thoughtful advice with others. In this live podcast recording with “Everything Happens” host Kate Bowler, Trudeau will reflect on what it takes to truly know ourselves and deepen our connection with others.





When Health Care Goes to Court

Court rulings can dramatically reshape health policy, affecting the health of millions of Americans. The Supreme Court is currently considering major cases that may impact insurance coverage and the rights of Medicaid beneficiaries, and at the state level, courts are weighing reproductive rights, environmental restrictions, and prison health care. Two legal experts––Melissa Murray and Kannon Shanmugam–– will join Kimberly Atkins Stohr of The Boston Globe to explore the nature and scope of court actions, the possibility of overturning precedents, and potential conflicts. between the executive and judiciary branches of the federal government.

