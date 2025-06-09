Long Ridge Energy LLC Announces Timing of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

PDF Version

HANNIBAL, Ohio, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Ridge Energy LLC (“LRE”) is announcing its first quarter 2025 investor call for Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT. LRE comprises the electric power and natural gas business of Long Ridge Energy & Power LLC (“LREP”). LREP is a wholly owned portfolio company of FTAI Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq:FIP). In February 2026 LRE completed the incurrence of $1 billion of new debt comprised of $600 million of Senior Secured Notes due 2032 and a $400 million Term Loan B due 2032. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI81c49385c26347ea8cb913bb0de3966d. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.longridgeenergy.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

Long Ridge will post its first quarter 2025 financial statements and an investor presentation to its website prior to the earnings call.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, through 12:00 P.M. on Friday, June 20, 2025.

About Long Ridge Energy and Power LLC:

Long Ridge Energy and Power LLC owns and operates a site consisting of over 1,600 acres along the Ohio River in Southeastern Ohio. Through its subsidiary LRE, LREP operates a 485 MW combined cycle power plant serving the PJM grid and drills and operates natural gas wells in Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia. A large portion of natural gas produced is used in the operation of the power plant. In addition, LREP is developing additional opportunities on its property to site and serve data centers either through the PJM grid or with co-located behind-the-meter power. LREP also uses its Ohio River access to serve businesses needing commodity transloading and storage.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

For further information, please contact:

Vance E. Powers

Chief Financial Offer

Long Ridge Energy and Power LLC

724-416-5534

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

646-734-9414

aandreini@ftaiaviation.com

