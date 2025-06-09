SR 161 fish passage improvements begin Monday, June 23, north of Eatonville

EATONVILLE – Travelers who use State Route 161 between Graham and Eatonville will see temporary changes to the roadway this summer.

The work is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s efforts to remove barriers to fish under state highways. Crews will remove two culverts just north of 280th Street East in Pierce County. The culverts carry tributaries to South Creek.

Project specifics

Starting Monday, June 23, crews will begin clearing vegetation before building a temporary single-lane bypass road to keep traffic moving during construction. Temporary traffic signals will alternate travelers through the work zone around the clock. The speed limit on SR 161 between mileposts 14.5 and 15.2 will be lowered from 55 mph to 25 mph.

At the traffic signal, a push button will allow for longer travel time between signals for bicyclists.

Remove barriers to fish

The existing culverts are a barrier to fish. The construction will open potential habitat for coho, steelhead and resident trout in South Creek’s tributary.

Crews will replace the blocking culverts with a large box culvert that is fish friendly. Workers will rebuild the stream to improve fish habitat. The larger structure will also allow wildlife to pass under the roadway.

Major construction is expected to finish in fall 2025.

WSDOT travel tools

Travelers can receive email updates about these projects and other major roadwork on state highways in Pierce County. Real-time information is available on the WSDOT app and Travel Center Map.