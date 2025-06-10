RunMyProcess Appoints Juan Penagos to Lead Company’s Transformation and Technology Strategy

Juan Penagos appointed Head of Transformation and Technology Strategy

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RunMyProcess , the business orchestration and automation platform enabling secure and scalable digital transformation for global enterprises, today announced Juan Penagos 's appointment as Head of Transformation and Technology Strategy. His appointment is effective immediately.In this newly envisioned leadership role, Penagos will advance the company’s long-term technology vision, scale its infrastructure, and accelerate innovation through AI/ML integration, predictive analytics, and cross-functional alignment. He will leverage his deep B2B experience building IoT and SaaS solutions to bring a sharpened instinct for product innovation, market alignment, and scalable delivery.“I am excited for the opportunity to mark the course on how the company designs, delivers, and scales its solutions, empowering clients to orchestrate end-to-end business processes with speed and precision,” said Penagos. “My focus will be on enabling smarter, more adaptive systems that translate innovation into sustained outcomes through intelligent workflow orchestration and automation.”Penagos spent over a decade at Accenture, leading large-scale digital transformation programs across Latin America. His global career spans consulting, enterprise technology, and entrepreneurship.“Juan will lead the company’s transformation and technology strategy, a newly envisioned role in our client-focused approach,” said Claudia Mirza , CEO of RunMyProcess. “He will oversee the engineering team, enhance our transformation capabilities, and support both Go-To-Market and Product initiatives through scalable infrastructure, AI/ML integration, and cross-functional collaboration. We’re thrilled to welcome him as a builder, a systems thinker, and a forward-looking strategist.”Over the course of his career, Penagos has led transformation initiatives across sectors including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and consumer goods. He brings a distinctive ability to connect business strategy with operational execution, guiding organizations through complex change while building the capabilities to sustain it.His strong background in enterprise digital transformation, operational excellence, and scalable systems design, combined with his experience in both technology and leadership roles, positions him to lead RunMyProcess through its next phase of accelerated growth, including its recent expansion into Latin America and the U.S. private sector.RunMyProcess continues to invest in leadership, innovation, and talent to deliver high-impact orchestration solutions for mission-critical industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, and energy.About RunMyProcessRunMyProcess is a business orchestration and automation technology platform (BOAT) that empowers mission-critical enterprises to streamline workflows, connect systems, and build applications through a secure, low-code environment. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in more than 20 countries, the company serves as a strategic partner for digital transformation across multiple sectors.To learn more, visit: www.runmyprocess.com Media Contact:Villa Communicationsmedia@villacomms.com

