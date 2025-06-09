Michelle W. Bowman sworn in as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Michelle W. Bowman took the oath of office as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve Board on Monday. The oath was administered by Chair Jerome H. Powell in the press briefing room of the Board's Martin building.

President Trump nominated Ms. Bowman on March 24, 2025, and she was confirmed by the United States Senate on June 4. Her term as Vice Chair for Supervision ends on June 9, 2029, and her term as a member of the Board ends on January 31, 2034.

A biography of each Board member is available on the Board's website.

