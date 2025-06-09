Michelle W. Bowman sworn in as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
June 09, 2025
Michelle W. Bowman sworn in as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
For release at 3:45 p.m. EDT
Michelle W. Bowman took the oath of office as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve Board on Monday. The oath was administered by Chair Jerome H. Powell in the press briefing room of the Board's Martin building.
President Trump nominated Ms. Bowman on March 24, 2025, and she was confirmed by the United States Senate on June 4. Her term as Vice Chair for Supervision ends on June 9, 2029, and her term as a member of the Board ends on January 31, 2034.
A biography of each Board member is available on the Board's website.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.