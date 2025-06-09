Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,153 in the last 365 days.

Michelle W. Bowman sworn in as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

June 09, 2025

Michelle W. Bowman sworn in as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

For release at 3:45 p.m. EDT

Michelle W. Bowman took the oath of office as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve Board on Monday. The oath was administered by Chair Jerome H. Powell in the press briefing room of the Board's Martin building.

President Trump nominated Ms. Bowman on March 24, 2025, and she was confirmed by the United States Senate on June 4. Her term as Vice Chair for Supervision ends on June 9, 2029, and her term as a member of the Board ends on January 31, 2034.

A biography of each Board member is available on the Board's website.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Michelle W. Bowman sworn in as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more