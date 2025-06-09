Major Mexican Narcotrafficker Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years in Prison

A Mexican national who operated as a high-level cocaine trafficker was sentenced today to 232 months in prison for directing an international drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, Jorge Humberto Perez Cazares, also known as Cadete, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was a leader and organizer of a transnational drug trafficking organization that was responsible for shipping multiple tons of cocaine from Central America into Mexico for further distribution into the United States, specifically Los Angeles. Perez Cazares used violence to protect his narcotics shipments and worked with a close affiliate of the co-leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

“Jorge Humberto Perez Cazares was a major Mexican narcotrafficker responsible for shipping multiple tons of cocaine from Central America into Mexico for distribution in Los Angeles,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Drug traffickers like Perez Cazares use violence to profit off bringing poisonous drugs into the United States with no regard for the welfare of our citizens. Today’s sentence demonstrates that the Department of Justice will not rest in bringing drug trafficking leaders to justice.”

“This sentence marks the downfall of a trafficker who fueled violence and addiction on both sides of the border,” said Assistant Director Jose A. Perez of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to target the command structure of these cartels and dismantle their operations.”

“Jorge ‘Cadete’ Perez Cazares wasn't just moving multi-ton quantities of cocaine — he was fueling a criminal empire. Perez Cazares funneled substantial amounts of narcotics into the United States and profited off the pain of addiction,” said Acting Administrator Robert Murphy of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “The government proved he was no middleman — he was a leader. And now, justice is delivering a sentence worthy of the destruction he caused."

In February 2014, U.S. law enforcement targeted Perez Cazares’s Los Angeles-based distribution network, raiding three stash houses and seizing $1.4 million in cash and more than 70 kilograms of cocaine. Around the same time, Perez Cazares personally negotiated a deal with a Guatemalan drug trafficker for over $23 million in cocaine. Days later, he was arrested by Guatemalan authorities while traveling in a truck with 514 kilograms of cocaine. In June 2016, he was arrested again in Mexico pursuant to a U.S. provisional arrest warrant and extradited to the United States on July 30, 2021.

In April 2024, shortly before trial, Perez Cazares pleaded guilty to the sole count of conspiracy to import five kilograms or more of cocaine into the United States.

The FBI Washington Field Office investigated the case. The DEA Miami Office and DEA Guatemala Country Office provided critical assistance. Perez Cazares’s capture and extradition were made possible thanks to key international coordination between the Government of Guatemala, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.

Trial Attorney Douglas Meisel of the Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and other transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhoods.