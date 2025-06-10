DREAMHUB LAUNCHES FIRST AI NATIVE CRM FOR B2B SAAS IN CHALLENGE TO LEGACY PLAYERS

Dreamhub logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI startup Dreamhub has launched the world’s first AI-native CRM for B2B SaaS, challenging the legacy technology limitations of leaders like Salesforce and Hubspot. Built with a modern AI-vertical ontology, Dreamhub replaces bloated CRM stacks with a solution that updates itself, executes workflows, and delivers profound predictive AI insights.With $7M in funding secured, notably from founders of MuleSoft, Pardot, and Datorama, Dreamhub is already being recognized as the first serious B2B SaaS alternative to legacy CRMs in nearly two decades.“Dreamhub is what CRM should be today,” says Mason Ross, co-founder of MuleSoft and founder of Dig Ventures. “Everything else is operating 10 years behind. There’s nothing else that gives sales teams in B2B SaaS this kind of intel.”Co-founder Yoni Benshaul, formerly Gap Inc.’s Chief Analytics Officer, knows CRM pain firsthand. While building CB4, an AI-driven retail analytics company acquired by Gap Inc., he struggled with the exact same frustrations.“As we scaled CB4, Salesforce became one of our biggest challenges. We spent a fortune to maintain, customize, and support a bloated CRM stack of over 12 applications. Despite being an AI company with a significant part of our team made up of data scientists, all we ended up with was a clunky monitoring system that our salespeople hated, and I couldn’t trust the data it produced.”Benshaul’s realization was simple but radical: CRM for B2B SaaS couldn’t be fixed by layering AI onto outdated architecture. It needed to be rebuilt from the ground up- combining advanced machine learning and fine-tuned large language models, purpose-built for B2B SaaS. Dreamhub isn’t just another revenue intelligence add-on or data entry plugin. It’s a fully autonomous CRM platform that learns from real sales motion, interprets data across every touchpoint, and updates itself in real time.“We felt like we were stuck with a CRM and mediocre revops tools forever,” said Lance Golder, VP Sales, Findmine. “There was no ‘better way’ until we found Dreamhub. It has replaced three platforms. The ROI is 100x worth it.”“We’ve gained serious traction in the short time since launch, and have managed to win over sales leaders who are natural skeptics,” added Benshaul. “They see Dreamhub’s accuracy in forecasting and are realizing a dramatic increase in productivity and deals closed.”And because of the intelligent AI core of Dreamhub, companies can try it free for 30 days without having to migrate any data. It syncs any work done in Dreamhub with customers' legacy CRM, so there’s no risk in trying it out.Dreamhub’s long-term ambition is to replace the entire GTM stack with a unified, AI-native operating system that supports sales, marketing, customer success, and RevOps in B2B SaaS.###About DreamhubDreamhub is the first AI-native CRM for B2B SaaS. Dreamhub challenges the limitations of legacy CRM leaders with a solution that updates itself, executes workflows, and delivers profound predictive AI insights.Founded by Yoni Benshaul, Rafi Reinshtein and Noam Cohen in 2024, Dreamhub is venture-backed with $7 million in seed funding from Jibe Ventures, Dig Ventures, LocalGlobe, and the founders from MuleSoft, Salesforce, and Datorama. Dreamhub is based in New York City. For more information, go to: https://www.dreamhub.ai/

