Online open house for SR 167 Completion Project construction in Pierce County begins June 9

PUYALLUP – Construction work on a new stage of the State Route 167 Completion Project in Pierce County will begin picking up steam in summer 2025. To help people in the Puyallup, Edgewood, Sumner and Milton areas understand how construction will affect them, the Washington State Department of Transportation is launching an online open house on Monday, June 9.

People who visit the online open house will learn more about the project, which builds a portion of a new expressway between SR 410 and North Meridian Avenue in Puyallup. It also includes a new interchange at North Meridian Avenue, two new bridges, a section of the spuyaləpabš Trail, and ramp and surface street improvements. The online open house outlines the phases of construction and what people can expect if they live, work or travel through the area.

SR 167 online open house information

When: Monday, June 9 – Saturday, Aug. 9

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sr-167-completion-project/

Details: The online open house will be available in Spanish, Russian, Korean and Tagalog. Visitors also can leave comments or ask questions.

Internet access

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service and wish to participate in the online open house:

Sumner Library, 1116 Fryar Ave., Sumner

WSU Puyallup Research Center, 2606 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup

Milton/Edgewood Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton

Fife Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Bonney Lake Library, 18501 90th St. E., Bonney Lake

SR 167 Completion Project information

The SR 167 Completion Project builds 6 miles of new tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. The new expressway will be built in stages. The first stage of work completed the new Wapato Way East bridge and SR 99 roundabout in Fife. The second stage builds the expressway between I-5 and the Port of Tacoma. It’s scheduled to open in 2026. Work on the third stage between SR 161/North Meridian Avenue and SR 410 began in 2025. Construction of the last stage between North Meridian Avenue and I-5 will begin in 2026. The entire project is planned for completion by 2030.

Photos of construction work are available on the project’s Flickr page. A 3D video tour is also available on WSDOT’s YouTube page.

Puget Sound Gateway Program overview

The SR 167 Completion Project is part of WSDOT’s Puget Sound Gateway Program, which also includes the SR 509 Completion Project in south King County. Together, the two completion projects finish critical missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network.

